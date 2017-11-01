Luxury Lives Here: Second Issue of Benzel-Busch Highways Available Now! by

Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 12:20 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

www.benzelbuschhighways.com

New Jersey's Premier Auto Dealership, Benzel-Busch Motor Car Continues to Elevate Standards by Bringing Readers the Latest Auto and Luxury Lifestyle Trends and News

(Englewood, NJ - October 31, 2017) Following rave reviews of its inaugural publication, Benzel-Busch Motor Car is proud to present the second issue of Highways, New Jersey's only premium luxury lifestyle magazine and website for those with distinguished tastes in motorcars, fine dining, fashion, and luxury and lifestyle experiences in affluent northern New Jersey.

The new issue takes readers for a literal spin in the revolutionary Audi -R8 V10 Spyder. No other Audi bears a closer tie to the racing experience than this peak performance model. The R8 features the same naturally aspirated V10 engine found in the R8 LMS racecar. This classy, cutting-edge motorcar showcases how Audi's production models benefit from the pioneering use of the foremost motorsport technologies. The magazine also includes the latest on Audi/Mercedes-Benz SUV crossovers

Going off-road, the new edition of Highways indulges readers with features on How to Brunch Like a Connoisseur, Perfecting the Ultimate Home Bar, Sailing the Skies In Luxury and African Adventures. Plus a conversation with legendary former Yankees manager Joe Torre.

Highways is available at the dealership in Englewood and at high-end Bergen County restaurants, hotels, spas, country and golf clubs, and other discerning businesses. You can also find Highways online at www.benzelbuschhighways.com, which is continuously updated with up-to-the-minute information.

Follow Us:

Twitter - @HighwaysBB

Facebook - @HighwaysBenzelBusch

Instagram - @HighwaysBenzelBusch

About Highways: Highways is published bi-annually with a current circulation of 25,000 in northern New Jersey. The publication targets northern New Jersey's affluent men and women as well as Benzel-Busch's highly regarded clientele between the ages of 35 and 55 who share a deep appreciation for luxury. The target audience has minimum producing assets (IPA) of $2 million+ and a minimum annual income (one individual) of $500,000+, resulting in a sophisticated readership with proven buying power and a desire to explore their own highways.