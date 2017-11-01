Luxury Lives Here: Second Issue of Benzel-Busch Highways Available Now!
www.benzelbuschhighways.com
New Jersey's Premier Auto Dealership, Benzel-Busch Motor Car Continues to Elevate Standards by Bringing Readers the Latest Auto and Luxury Lifestyle Trends and News
(Englewood, NJ - October 31, 2017) Following rave reviews of its inaugural publication, Benzel-Busch Motor Car is proud to present the second issue of Highways, New Jersey's only premium luxury lifestyle magazine and website for those with distinguished tastes in motorcars, fine dining, fashion, and luxury and lifestyle experiences in affluent northern New Jersey.
The new issue takes readers for a literal spin in the revolutionary Audi -R8 V10 Spyder. No other Audi bears a closer tie to the racing experience than this peak performance model. The R8 features the same naturally aspirated V10 engine found in the R8 LMS racecar. This classy, cutting-edge motorcar showcases how Audi's production models benefit from the pioneering use of the foremost motorsport technologies. The magazine also includes the latest on Audi/Mercedes-Benz SUV crossovers
Going off-road, the new edition of Highways indulges readers with features on How to Brunch Like a Connoisseur, Perfecting the Ultimate Home Bar, Sailing the Skies In Luxury and African Adventures. Plus a conversation with legendary former Yankees manager Joe Torre.
Highways is available at the dealership in Englewood and at high-end Bergen County restaurants, hotels, spas, country and golf clubs, and other discerning businesses. You can also find Highways online at www.benzelbuschhighways.com, which is continuously updated with up-to-the-minute information.
About Highways: Highways is published bi-annually with a current circulation of 25,000 in northern New Jersey. The publication targets northern New Jersey's affluent men and women as well as Benzel-Busch's highly regarded clientele between the ages of 35 and 55 who share a deep appreciation for luxury. The target audience has minimum producing assets (IPA) of $2 million+ and a minimum annual income (one individual) of $500,000+, resulting in a sophisticated readership with proven buying power and a desire to explore their own highways.About Benzel-Busch Motor Car: Family owned for nearly half a century, Benzel-Busch Motor Car is America's premier automotive dealership; proudly representing Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and smart brands with dealerships conveniently located in Northern New Jersey, and serving New York City and the entire Tri-State area. Mercedes-Benz USA has awarded Benzel-Busch the Sales and Service Laureates Award for outstanding customer experience and DealerRater named Benzel-Busch NJ 2017 Dealer of the Year and winner of their 2017 Consumer Satisfaction Award. Audi Meadowlands has been recognized as a multiple Magna Society Award recipient by Audi USA and is a DealerRater 2017, 2016, and 2015 Consumer Satisfaction Award Winner. Both dealerships were named Customer Champions Honoree by 1to1 Magazine as well as Jersey's Most Generous Companies of 2015, 2016 and 2017 by NJ Monthly. Benzel-Busch's reputation is built on a foundation of integrity, transparency and trust. With its 170,000 square ft. state-of-the-art sales and service facility and luxurious amenities, Benzel-Busch has inventory available to meet your individual needs. Benzel-Busch's unique approach to automotive retailing focuses on superior attention to detail with unparalleled response to owner requests and utilizing cutting edge technology, assuring the ultimate personalized experience. Elevate your Standards and Start your journey today Where Luxury Lives at www.benzelbusch.com or by calling 201-567-1400.
