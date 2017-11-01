THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS TO HOST 7th ANNUAL JINGLE BELL RUN 5K ON DECEMBER 10 by

Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 10:13 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Elizabeth PBA Local #4 Raises Funds for Children’s Specialized Hospital

Elizabeth, NJ (October 31, 2017) – The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, and the Elizabeth PBA Local #4, today announced they will once again join forces to host the 7th annual Jingle Bell 5K Run on Sunday, December 10.

In the spirit of the holiday season, hundreds of runners are invited to take part in the festive, USATF-certified 5K race around the mall. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Children’s Specialized Hospital, the nation’s largest provider of pediatric rehabilitation services with ten sites in New Jersey, serving over 19,000 children with special needs each year. Since 2015, The Mills at Jersey Gardens raised more than $26,000 for Children’s Specialized Hospital. This year, the funds raised will be directly donated to the hospital’s Chronic Pain Management Program.

“We are proud to continue to support the lifechanging work of Children’s Specialized Hospital,” said Orlando Barros, Elizabeth PBA Local #4 president. “The pediatric specialists are committed individuals who work tirelessly to improve the health and wellness of the children who face special health challenges, so we look forward to coordinating the run for their benefit each year.”

Runners are invited to grab their garland and join the Fun Run with Santa at 8:15AM. The 5K will officially begin at 8:30AM in the parking lot. Registration begins at 7:00AM and costs $40 ($35 prior to race day) where pre-registered participants will receive special Jingle Bell 5K gear, a swag bag and jingle bells to attach to shoes. Following the race, an awards ceremony and complimentary pancake breakfast will be served in the Dining Emporium. Nearly $1,000 in gift cards will be awarded for top male and female finishers in an awards ceremony that will be taking place at 9:30AM. Special sponsors include IKEA and IHOP and Modell’s Sporting Goods at The Mills at Jersey Gardens.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the 7th annual Jingle Bell Run,” said Crystal Fresco, Director of Marketing and Business Development, The Mills at Jersey Gardens. “The 5K is a highly anticipated event each year and is a highlight of the holiday season for both our retailers and our customers. We look forward to cheering on all of this year’s participants and raising funds for Children’s Specialized Hospital’s Chronic Pain Management Program. No child should have to live with chronic pain, so anything we can do to help the hospital and their efforts is something we are more than excited to support.”

The Chronic Pain Management Program at Children’s Specialized Hospital treats patients ages 11 – 21 who deal with chronic and recurring pain symptoms throughout their muscular and skeletal systems. The program, which includes intensive physical and occupational therapies and a parent education program, aims to help children who are unable to function fully in their environments due to their pain. At the end of the program, children can feel a newfound sense of independence and return to their lives, as the main goal of the program is to increase functionality for the children and to help them feel ready not only to face the world, but to enjoy it.

For more information or to register, please visit www.jinglebellrun5K.org; email [email protected] or call: (908) 578-8361.

For more information about The Mills at Jersey Gardens, call (908) 354-5900, visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens or follow The Mills at Jersey Gardens on Instagram and Twitter @MillsAtJersey, or at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens.

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95. For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

About The Mills, A Simon Company

The Mills®, one of Simon Property Group's five real estate platforms, offers a unique brand of shopping with a mix of popular name brand outlets, value retailers and full-price stores, plus family-oriented dining and entertainment concepts. The Mills are well-located in major metropolitan markets and many are recognized as leading tourism destinations. Notable properties include Arundel Mills (Baltimore), Gurnee Mills (Chicago), Grapevine Mills (Dallas), Ontario Mills (Los Angeles), Opry Mills (Nashville), Potomac Mills (Washington, DC) and Sawgrass Mills (Ft. Lauderdale/Miami).



Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is a S&P 100 company and a global leader in the retail real estate industry. Simon currently owns or has an interest in more than 325 retail real estate properties in North America, Asia and Europe comprising approximately 243 million square feet. Simon is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., and employs approximately 5,500 people in the United States. For more information, visit the Simon Property Group website at www.simon.com.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and an S&P100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.