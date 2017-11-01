KINGS FOOD MARKETS PARTNERS WITH INSTACART TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY GROCERY DELIVERY IN THE NEW JERSEY AND NEW YORK METRO AREA by

Partnership Enables Same-day Delivery to Nearly 900,000 Households

Parsippany, NJ – Kings Food Markets, upscale gourmet food market, and Instacart, the technology-driven, nationwide on-demand grocery delivery service, announced today a partnership to bring same-day delivery to nearly 900,000 households across New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

Kings customers can now visit kingsdelivers.com or download the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts with all their favorite items -- from the freshest produce and the finest meat to chef prepared items and everyday essentials -- and have them delivered straight to their doorstep by Instacart, often in as little as an hour.

“Online shopping in the grocery space is continuing to flourish and we are thrilled to provide this convenient service to our communities” said Judy Spires, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Kings Food Markets. “We always aim to be the food and entertaining solution for our customers and now they will be able to receive their signature favorites and high quality food options to their homes, quickly and easily.”

This partnership will allow Kings customers in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut towns served by Instacart to enjoy the experience of grocery shopping online, and convenience of same-day home delivery. Instacart shoppers will fill customers’ orders in store – with access to every high quality product that Kings has always brought to local communities. Customers can use Promo Code KINGS20 to receive $20 off their first order of $35 or more. And for an extra savings, the delivery fee will also be waived on the first order.

"Instacart's success hinges on our ability to offer customers same-day delivery from the stores they love within their own communities," said Andrew Nodes, Vice President, Retail Accounts for Instacart. "We are proud to be partnering with Kings Foods Markets to give customers a convenient, time-saving option to get the fresh produce and unique products they've come to rely on from this beloved brand."

Instacart delivery starts at just $5.99 on orders of $35 or more and is waived on the first order. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited, free same-day deliveries on orders over $35. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership is just $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

About Kings Food Markets

An upscale gourmet food market serving customers throughout New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, Kings provides a unique shopping experience paired with the highest quality foods. From locally sourced, organically grown produce to hand-selected cheeses from over 20 countries, Kings seeks to bring exceptional gourmet items to shoppers in all of the company’s locations. Kings has even unveiled its own brand of products, offering customers everyday essentials and specialty items that focus on quality and innovation. The in-store experience is enhanced by Kings’ associates, all of whom are passionate about food and eager to help customers create the perfect meal. Kings is based in Parsippany, N.J., with 25 stores serving the region. For more information, visit www.kingsfoodmarkets.com. Shoppers can also find Kings on Facebook (www.facebook.com/kingsfoodmarkets) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/kingsfoodmkts).