“It Feels So Good To Give” by

Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 04:46 PM EDT

Paramus, New Jersey, November 1, 2017 – The owner of Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta in Glen Rock delivered several $35 gift certificates to the Infusion Center at the Blumenthal Cancer Center located at The Luckow Pavilion. Each October, Salvatore “Sal” Reina makes a point of recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month by giving to a charity aligned with this important cause.

In talking to some of his loyal customers who had undergone breast cancer treatment through The Valley Hospital’s Breast Center, he asked what kinds of assistance they most appreciated. Breast cancer is a life-changing diagnosis that comes with several challenges, and the journey through treatment can impact the person’s normal routine. Sal learned how much people appreciated assistance with everyday tasks, such as meal preparation. So, this generous man made it his personal responsibility to do just that – deliver free dinners to families in the Valley community battling breast cancer.

Sal reached out to Sandy Balentine, MSN, RN, OCN, Director of Clinical Oncology at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care, to arrange the delivery of eight $35 gift certificates to Francesca. “The journey that our breast cancer patients go through can be overwhelming,” Sandy remarked. “A gesture like this – providing the family dinner – makes a big difference, and we are so appreciative.”

“It feels so good to give!” Sal smiles, and his compassion for patients fighting cancer is evident. “I try to keep it in perspective. My bad day is still way better than their good day, as they are going through this treatment. I hope that this provides a few families with some relief during this difficult time.”

About Valley’s Breast Center

Valley’s Breast Center has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. In addition, Valley holds the Joint Commission Certification – the coveted Gold Seal of Approval – for cancer care in six clinical areas, including breast cancer. The Valley Hospital Breast Center has also named one of America’s Best Breast Centers by the Women’s Choice Award program for the past three years.

Breast surgeon Laura A. Klein, M.D., serves as the Breast Center’s medical director. Our team of experts includes board-certified radiologists, board-certified pathologists, and board-certified surgeons and physician assistants with expertise in breast surgery, medical oncology, radiation oncology, genetics and clinical trials. In addition, patients are assisted by a nurse navigator who makes certain patients seeking breast care receive the services they need in an efficient, cost-effective manner; a genetic counselor; and female mammography technologists who have undergone special training and have advanced certification in mammography.

For more information about Valley’s Breast Center, call 201-447-8422, or visit www.valleyhealth.com.

Photo Caption: Salvatore “Sal” Reina, owner of Francesca Brick Oven Pizza & Pasta in Glen Rock and Sandy Balentine, MSN, RN, OCN, Director of Clinical Oncology at The Valley Hospital.