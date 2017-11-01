Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 09:40 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 09:40 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

ENGLEWOOD - A PLACE FOR EVERYONE!

    Share

Veterans Day Celebration
Saturday, November 11, 2017
10:30am
Rain or Shine
(Englewood, New Jersey – November 1, 2017) Celebrate Veterans Day!  The public is invited to take part in this event on Saturday, November 11.  As a city, Englewood is proud to pay tribute to our men and women in the military by providing an annual “Veterans Day Celebration.”  This civic celebration honors and celebrates the brave men, women and families who paid the ultimate sacrifice for liberty and freedom.

This event is sponsored by Englewood Commemorative Council.

The ceremony begins at 10:30am at Soldiers Monument on Tenafly Road and West Palisade Avenue.  There is a presentation of military units and posting of the colors by the Englewood Police Department with music by Patriots Brass Ensemble as well as an introduction of Veterans Post 58 and Units 58.

In case of rain, the celebration will be held at Municipal Court House – 73 South Van Brunt Street. For further information call 201-871-9855.

 

Share It!

Story Options

  • ENGLEWOOD - A PLACE FOR EVERYONE!
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost