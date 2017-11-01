ENGLEWOOD - A PLACE FOR EVERYONE! by

Wednesday, November 01 2017 @ 04:49 PM EDT

Veterans Day Celebration

Saturday, November 11, 2017

10:30am

Rain or Shine

(Englewood, New Jersey – November 1, 2017) Celebrate Veterans Day! The public is invited to take part in this event on Saturday, November 11. As a city, Englewood is proud to pay tribute to our men and women in the military by providing an annual “Veterans Day Celebration.” This civic celebration honors and celebrates the brave men, women and families who paid the ultimate sacrifice for liberty and freedom.

This event is sponsored by Englewood Commemorative Council.

The ceremony begins at 10:30am at Soldiers Monument on Tenafly Road and West Palisade Avenue. There is a presentation of military units and posting of the colors by the Englewood Police Department with music by Patriots Brass Ensemble as well as an introduction of Veterans Post 58 and Units 58.

In case of rain, the celebration will be held at Municipal Court House – 73 South Van Brunt Street. For further information call 201-871-9855.