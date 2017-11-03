Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Friday, November 03 2017 @ 03:13 PM EDT
Friday, November 03 2017 @ 03:13 PM EDT
Ladies Shopping Event Fundraiser at The Bishop House in Saddle River

A ladies shopping event will be held on Wednesday November 29th from 10:30am-2:30pm and 5:30pm to 8:00pm at The Bishop House, 176 East Saddle River Road, Saddle River (across from the Post Office). Fabulous travel and designer inspired jewelry, handbags and more will be available at all price points. Start your holiday shopping early! Vendors will donate a generous percentage of their sales to Camp Acorn, a not-for-profit year round enrichment program that serves children and adults with special needs.

Located in Allendale, Camp Acorn offers five different sessions through the year with a variety of programs that include creative, educational and social components.

For more information, contact Maria Harper at 201-248-1947 or Camp Acorn at [email protected] or 201-785-1101.

  Ladies Shopping Event Fundraiser at The Bishop House in Saddle River
