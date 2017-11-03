Bergen County Offers Free Golf for Veterans and Active Duty Service Members on Veterans Day by

Friday, November 03 2017 @ 07:19 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Hackensack)– Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders announce that Bergen County veterans and active duty service members can enjoy a free round of golf at any of the five Bergen County public golf courses on Friday November 10, 2017 and Saturday November 11, 2017. This is an annual opportunity for Bergen County to express our gratitude for our fellow Americans and their service to our nation.

“We are grateful for every person who is serving or has served our country in the United States military,” said Bergen County Executive Tedesco. “Offering a free round of golf at one of our five outstanding county courses is a small gesture of that gratitude.

“Enhancing the quality of life for Bergen County veterans, in ways both large and small, has been a top priority for my administration, beginning with the expansion of our Veterans Services office. In our first year in office, we eliminated homelessness among our veteran population, and remain vigilant in linking struggling veterans with housing opportunities before they become homeless now or in the future. We work with veterans every day to facilitate continuing education and meaningful civilian career opportunities. On behalf of the people of Bergen County, I want to thank our active duty and retired service members for the sacrifices that they and their families have made for all of us and express our continuing commitment to honoring their service with our support here at home.”

To enjoy this opportunity, veterans and active duty service members must be residents of Bergen County, produce identification indicating veteran or military status, and inform cashiers of their participation in this special Veterans Day offer prior to sale. This offer is only applicable to greens fees -- the golf cart fee will remain in effect.

Bergen County has five golf courses which include the Darlington Golf Course in Mahwah, the Orchard Hills Golf Course in Paramus, the Overpeck Golf Course in Teaneck, the Rockleigh Golf Course in Rockleigh, and the Valley Brook Golf Course in River Vale.

For more information about Bergen County Golf, visit www.golfbergencounty.com.