St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center Offers Free Hernia Screening and Education by

Friday, November 03 2017 @ 07:22 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

WAYNE, NJ, NOVEMBER 2, 2017 – St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center, part of St. Joseph’s Health, invites members of the community to a free Hernia Screening on Wednesday, November 29. The event will be presented by Tanuja Damani, MD, a physician with extensive experience and expertise in complex abdominal surgery, including minimally invasive and robotic surgery. Dr. Damani serves as Director of Robotic Surgery at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson.

Free Hernia Screening

Wednesday, November 29, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

234 Medical Building, Surgical Suite, 2nd Floor, 234 Hamburg Turnpike, Wayne, NJ – campus adjacent to St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center

RSVP: Reserve your screening at 862.207.7510.

A hernia occurs when an organ or other tissue pushes through a weakening in one of the muscle walls surrounding the abdominal cavity. Symptoms can include nausea, groin pain or a bulge in the lower abdomen, and can be diagnosed by a quick physical exam. Dr. Damani and other expert physicians will discuss signs, symptoms and options for management – including minimally-invasive and robotic-assisted surgical techniques – offering less pain and shorter recovery.

“St. Joseph’s is committed to improving the health and well-being of residents throughout Northern New Jersey,” Dr. Damani said. “A hernia is a fairly common condition, with about 5 percent of the population developing one in their lifetime. It’s important for anyone with symptoms to learn more about the condition so they can be treated with expert care for quick and effective recovery.”

Dr. Damani is a nationally certified proctor for robotic surgery, and travels nationally to educate and train surgeons learning to perform robotic surgery. She has presented articles and videos on minimally invasive surgery at national meetings, and has coauthored numerous publications in several journals. She sits on two committees on the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES), the largest society of gastrointestinal and laparoscopic surgeons.

About St. Joseph’s Health