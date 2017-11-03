Carve Out Some Time this November for Baskin-Robbins’ Ice Cream Turkey Cake and Flavor of the Month, Tiramisu by

Baskin-Robbins celebrates the spirit of the holiday season with festive lineup of ice cream treats

CANTON, Mass. (November, 2017) – Baskin-Robbins, the world’s largest chain of specialty ice cream shops, is excited to kick off the holiday season with a product lineup stuffed with all the trimmings needed for the perfect holiday treats, including the return of its popular Ice Cream Turkey Cake. No matter how you carve it, this unique all-ice cream cake made with sugar cone “legs” is sure to be quickly gobbled up. It can be customized with any Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavor, including seasonal favorites like Egg Nog or Peppermint, and is available for pre-order both in-store or online at www.baskinrobbins.com/onlineordering.

Additionally, Tiramisu returns as Baskin-Robbins’ November Flavor of the Month. The flavor is made with Tiramisu-flavored ice cream swirled with cake pieces, chocolate flakes and a decadent chocolate coffee ribbon. Inspired by the classic Italian dessert, this flavor is packed with delicious, high-quality ingredients, including chocolate flakes from a fifth-generation family-owned business, coffee brewed from Colombian beans and pieces of real pound cake. By transporting guests straight to Italy with every bite, Tiramisu is the perfect flavor to make every day feel like a holiday.

“The holiday season is a very special time of the year for our guests, and we’re excited to offer them a lineup of ice cream treats that they can enjoy when getting together with family and friends,” said Carol Austin, Vice President of Marketing for Baskin-Robbins. “We are thrilled to bring our classic Turkey Cake back just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, as well as one of our most beloved flavors, Tiramisu, as our Flavor of the Month.”

Finally, continuing this month, guests can enjoy ice cream cakes starting at $12.99. Ice cream cake varieties starting at $12.99 include the ½ roll Celebration Party Cake, which is a festive cake featuring colorful streamers, and the ½ roll Rosette Cake, which is an elegant cake enrobed with either pink or blue rosettes. Both cakes serve two to four people and are perfect for everyday occasions.

