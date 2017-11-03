NEW RECEPTION AND WAITING AREA FOR OUTPATIENT PHYSIATRY by

Friday, November 03 2017 @ 04:19 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

To celebrate the occasion, they were joined by Senator Thomas Kean, Jr. and Assemblyman Jon Bramnick of New Jersey, regional representatives from Walmart and Sam’s Club, and patient families. Following the ceremony, tours of the facility were offered.



“We’re thrilled to introduce the new waiting area,” said Philip Salerno III, president and chief development officer of Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation. “The new reception area for physiatry will be part of a larger “hub” for special health needs and primary care providing comprehensive, coordinated and compassionate care for children and families. We couldn’t have done it without long-standing partners like Walmart and Sam’s Club.”

In addition, the morning ceremony commemorated Walmart and Sam’s Club’s 30-year relationship with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals like Children’s Specialized Hospital. In that time, Walmart and Sam’s Club associates, customers and members have raised nearly $1 billion to help local kids live better. The unique relationship ensures that money raised at local Walmart and Sam’s Club stores goes directly to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in that area. To date, Walmart and Sam’s Club have raised over $3 million to benefit the children and families of Children’s Specialized Hospital.

“Walmart and Sam’s Club have been amazing allies in our quest to help kids live better,” said John Lauck, president and CEO, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “We are deeply grateful for Walmart’s efforts to give back to local communities.”

“We’re honored to join in celebrating this vital new area, and humbled by the overwhelming number of Walmart and Sam’s Club customers, members, and associates who made a contribution to our Children’s Miracle Network Hospital fundraising campaign,” said Jennifer Hoehn, Walmart's director of public affairs and government relations for New Jersey. “This new lobby will welcome children and their families into a world-class hospital, and we’re honored to be a part of this expansion project.”

Phase I of the expansion project created six new spaces for physiatry – including five exam rooms, an assessment room and the Walmart and Sam’s Club Waiting Area. Phase II will convert the former physiatry rooms and ancillary spaces into the new Special Needs Primary Care suite. The expansion will greatly improve the practice’s efficiency, as the hospital will be able to centralize providers, nurses, and staff, therefore enhancing the team-based approach to care. Special Needs Primary Care at Children’s Specialized Hospital aims to provide high quality, family-centered, pediatric primary care to children with complex physical and mental health needs and their siblings.

The new Walmart and Sam’s Club Waiting Area is the entry point for pediatric physiatry which specializes in the rehabilitation care and medical management of children with cerebral palsy, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, neuromuscular disorders, and musculoskeletal conditions. Children’s Specialized Hospital’s physiatrists understand how cognitive and physical disabilities affect growth and development incorporating this knowledge to work with patients and their families to develop and direct individualized treatment programs.

In addition to Walmart and Sam’s Club grant of $320,000, Phase I contributors also include: Blanche M. and George L. Watts Community Foundation, C. Northrop and A. Marder Pond Foundation, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, Investors Foundation, Laura J. Niles Foundation, Standish Foundation, Summit Area Public Foundation, Union Foundation, and Upton Foundation.

Children’s Specialized Hospital, a nonprofit organization, is leading the way into a brighter future for children and adolescents facing special health challenges – from chronic illnesses and complex physical disabilities like brain and spinal cord injuries, to developmental and behavioral issues like autism and mental health. Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation supports the programs and services of the hospital and all donations go directly to helping us pioneer new specialized care and serve more children in need. To help, or for more information: visit www.childrens-specialized.org; find us on Facebook - www.facebook.com/childrensspecialized, or follow us on Twitter @ChildrensSpecNJ.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitalsâ raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Put You Money Where the Miracles Are, at CMNHospitals.org and facebook.com/CMNHospitals.

About Walmart in New Jersey

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. In New Jersey we serve customers at 72 retail units and online through Walmart Grocery Pickup, Walmart.com and Jet.com. We are proud to employ 20,693 associates in New Jersey. Walmart supports local businesses, spending $12.6 billion with New Jersey suppliers in FY16, which supported 72,998 New Jersey supplier jobs. Learn more at the Walmart Today blog, and our Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram channels.

photo caption:

Walmart and Sam’s Club celebrate their 30-year partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the over $3 million raised in support of Children’s Specialized Hospital Foundation at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Walmart and Sam’s Club Waiting Area for outpatient physiatry within the hospital’s Mountainside, New Jersey location.



(From left to right): Shawn Marshall, Walmart Store Co-Manager, New Jersey Senator Thomas Kean, Jr., Charles Chianese, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Children’s Specialized Hospital, patient Matthew Polifonte, age 10 and mother Lori Polifonte of Wayne, NJ, New Jersey Assemblyman Jon Bramnick and Gene Lydecker, Walmart Store Manager