FSR’s HuddleVu Scores High Marks With Private University Products and News, Earning Prestigious Dean’s List Award

Friday, November 03 2017 @ 05:04 PM EDT

Woodland Park, NJ (November 3, 2017) — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of Pro AV and Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) products for the education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, proudly announces that it has earned a Dean’s List Award from Private University Products and News (PUPN) magazine for its popular HuddleVU collaboration systems.

In an honor reserved for only a handful of companies, FSR received a 2017 Dean’s List Award winner by PUPN magazine as the manufacturer of a product that provides second-to-none facilities and services to students and faculties. The company was also acknowledged as a superior provider to the private segment of higher education.

FSR’s highly popular HuddleVU creates the ideal environment for multiple users to view and share ideas. The systems include all the necessary video switching equipment, control hardware, display power control and color-coded captive HDMI cables to effect simple and effective installation with a quick path to use. Typical applications include: classrooms, libraries, conference rooms, educational facilities, learning centers and training rooms.

“FSR is truly honored that the Company and our HuddleVU systems have been recognized by the prestigious Private University Products and News magazine with a Dean’s List Award,” says Gina Sansivero, FSR’s director of business development, education. “We are quite proud of this latest acknowledgement and award, that is yet another example of how our technologies and solutions advance learning techniques and make a huge impact on the educational community.”

Rachel James Clevenger, MEd, PhD, Editor in Chief, PUPN Magazine says, “In an effort to recognize exceptional product and service offerings for private colleges and universities across the country, PUPN Magazine featured the ‘2017 Dean’s List Award’ winners as part of the recently released September issue. Chosen by the PUPN selection committee as a superior provider to the private segment of higher education, these companies are being lauded for their contributions in supplying exemplary facilities and services to the students, staff, and faculty of our nation's finest private colleges and universities."

Engaging readers through both print and digital mediums, Private University Products and News magazine is focused on the specific interests and concerns of department heads, staff, faculty, and administrators of exclusive private colleges and universities. Learn more at www.pupnmag.com.

