NY WATERWAY FERRY CREW RESCUES MAN FROM HUDSON, SECOND RESCUE FOR CAPT. DAVID DORT

NY Waterway ferry Capt. Dave Dort and his crew on the ferry Thomas Kean rescued a man from the Hudson River off Battery Park City at about 8:30 a.m. today.

This is Capt. Dort’s second rescue in the last two years. In July 2016, he spotted the man in the Hudson River near West 39th Street and supervised his crew in the rescue. Deckhand Gregorio Pages was involved in both rescues. Today he was joined by Deckhand Pietro Romano.

“The crew did an excellent job. They did what they were trained to do,” Dort said. “For us, this is all in a day’s work.”

The crew saw a man jump from the seawall just north of the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Ferry Terminal. Pages and Romano deployed the Jason’s Cradle, a roll-up ladder which is dropped from the bow of the boat, proven very effective in water rescues.

Pages and Romano pulled the man aboard and handed him over to New York Police and an Emergency Medical Service ambulance at the Ferry Terminal.

In the last 31 years, NY Waterway ferry crews have rescued more than 250 people from area waters, including 143 people from Flight 1549 in the Miracle on the Hudson, January 15, 2009, the most successful marine rescue in aviation history. Deckhand Pages was part of the rescue effort that day.

