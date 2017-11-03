Applebee's® in New Jersey Invite Veterans and Active Duty Military by

to Enjoy a Complimentary Meal on Veterans Day for the 10th Consecutive Year

America's Largest Casual Dining Restaurant Expects to Offer 1 Million Meals to Military Heroes

ALLENDALE, NJ (Nov. 1, 2017) – Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar® restaurants in New Jersey celebrate its 10th anniversary of honoring America’s veterans and active-duty military by offering them a free meal on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11, 2017.

Applebee’s is one of the first casual dining brands to honor America’s heroes with a free meal on Veterans Day and has donated more than 8.3 million free meals to veterans and active-duty military personnel since beginning the program in 2008. Applebee’s restaurants nationwide anticipate serving nearly one million more free meals this Veterans Day.

“We look forward to welcoming local veterans and active-duty military at Applebee’s on Saturday, November 11 for a free meal,” said Kevin Coughlin, director of operations, Applebee’s New Jersey. “Listening to their incredible stories and getting to meet the American heroes in our neighborhood makes this day extra special and is why year after year, we are honored to participate.”

Applebee's special Veterans Day menu includes seven of its signature dishes, including:

The American Standard Burger – Juicy all-beef patty with seared-in bacon, diced onions and pickles topped with melted American cheese, our signature sauce and a Brioche bun. Served with fries.

Butcher’s Meat + Potatoes – USDA Choice top sirloin, tomatoes, mushrooms, stout gravy, garlic mashers and crispy onions.

Three-Cheese Chicken Cavatappi – Asiago, Parmesan and white Cheddar are mixed with corkscrew cavatappi pasta in a rich Parmesan cream sauce and then topped with grilled chicken, bruschetta tomatoes and basil.

Chicken Tenders Platter – Crispy breaded chicken tenders are a grill and bar classic. Served with fries, slaw and honey Dijon mustard.

Fiesta Lime Chicken® – A celebration of flavor, this dish delivers on every level. Grilled chicken glazed with zesty lime sauce and drizzled with tangy Mexi-ranch is smothered with a rich blend of Cheddar cheeses on a bed of crispy tortilla strips. Served with Spanish rice and house-made pico de gallo.

Double Crunch Shrimp – Crispy battered shrimp are fried golden brown. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, slaw and fries.

Oriental Chicken Salad – A long-running favorite, crispy breaded chicken tenders top a bed of Asian greens, rice noodles and almonds tossed in our Oriental vinaigrette. Also available with Grilled Chicken.

Complimentary meals from the Veterans Day menu will be available at Applebee’s in New Jersey. In order to receive a free meal on Saturday, November 11, 2017, guests need to provide proof of military service, which includes: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired Identification Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement, Veterans Organization Card, photograph in uniform or wearing uniform, DD214, Citation or Commendation.

For more information, please visit www.applebees.com/veterans. Hours vary by location, and guests are encouraged to call their local Applebee's restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

The Veterans Day offer is valid at Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises in New Jersey, Long Island, Florida and Georgia. In New Jersey, Applebee’s is located in Brick, Bridgewater, Butler, Clark, Clifton, East Hanover, Edison, Flemington, Garfield, Hackensack, Hackettstown, Hillsborough, Howell, Jersey City, Jersey Gardens, Kearny, Lacey, Linden, Manahawkin, Manalapan, Manchester, Middletown, Milltown, Mt. Olive, Newark, Newton, North Bergen, Northvale, Ocean, Paramus, Parsippany, Phillipsburg, Piscataway, Rockaway, Tinton Falls, Toms River, Totowa, Union, Wall and Woodbridge.

Offer valid on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at participating Applebee’s restaurants. Item selection and participation may vary. Dine-in or carry out only from limited selections. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. Beverages and gratuity not included. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military services. Limit one (1) meal per veteran or active-duty military. Hours vary by location, so guests should call their local Applebee's restaurant in advance to inquire about specific location hours.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Applebee’s®

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar offers a lively casual dining experience combining simple, craveable American fare, classic drinks and local drafts. All Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to serving their communities and offering quality food and drinks with genuine, neighborly service. Applebee's is one of the world's largest casual dining brands; as of June 30, 2017, there are nearly 2,000 Applebee's franchise restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 14 other countries. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of DineEquity, Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

