North Arlington Orthodontists Gives New Jersey Kids a Reason to Smile by

Saturday, November 04 2017 @ 09:14 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

North Arlington, NJ: North Arlington Orthodontics is preparing to change the lives of local children in need, and they are asking the community to help spread the word. On Saturday, November 4, Dr. Jessica Greenberg and her team will be donating orthodontic care to local children through the nationally renowned nonprofit Smiles Change Lives. Registration for the Smiles Change Lives Open House Event is currently open to children whose families are struggling to afford necessary orthodontic treatment.

On average, braces cost $5,000 per child, making them out of reach for many hard working families. Further, orthodontic treatment has long been considered cosmetic by insurance companies, providing little assistance, even for those that are insured. As a result, many children and teens suffer unnecessary discomfort and embarrassment from their misaligned teeth.

“We are thrilled to be working with North Arlington Orthodontics, which has committed to donate over $100,000 in orthodontic care,” says Alexis Barclay, Director of Provider Services, Smiles Change Lives. “To make a difference in a child’s health and self-confidence feels great and is the reason we are so excited about this event.”

Smiles Change Lives is a national nonprofit formed in 1997 under its original name, the Virginia Brown Community Orthodontic Partnership. Virginia Brown grew up during the Great Depression, and her parents could only afford to pay for orthodontic treatment for one of their children. Virginia’s sister was able to get braces, while Virginia endured years of teasing and self-consciousness until she finally received treatment during high school. Virginia and her son, Tom Brown, established Smiles Change Lives to help children today avoid the physical and emotional difficulties that Virginia herself suffered as a child.

To qualify for the program, a child must be between the ages of 7-21, have good oral hygiene, not be wearing braces currently, have a moderate to severe need for braces, and meet certain financial guidelines (e.g., for a family of 4 in New Jersey, their household income must be below $73,800).

The Open House will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 10am-2pm at 68 Ridge Road​, North Arlington, NJ 07031. Families who meet the program qualifications for Smiles Change Lives are encouraged to attend and bring their child, a copy of their 2016 tax return (listing their child as a dependent) and a $30 application fee to the screening. Families can also preregister for the event at https://www.smileschangelives.org/naortho-scl-screening-event. Registration is encouraged but not required. There will be something fun for everyone.

To date, Smiles Change Lives and its network of orthodontists have helped more than 10,000 kids receive braces in the United States and Canada. Please watch this short video to learn more: http://www.smileschangelives.org/scl-overview-video.

About North Arlington Orthodontics: Dr. Greenberg grew up in Essex County and decided while in high school that she wanted to be an Orthodontist. After 10 years of training at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Greenberg came to North Arlington Orthodontics in 2003. She practices at North Arlington Orthodontics with Dr. Rana. Dr. Rana is a New Jersey native and graduated top of her class at New Jersey Dental School. She completed her three-year orthodontic training at the Montefiore Medical Center in New York where she treated a wide variety of patients, many with complex skeletal and dental needs. For more information, visit: https://www.naortho.com

About Smiles Change Lives: Smiles Change Lives provides access to life-changing orthodontic treatment for children from families that cannot afford the full cost of braces. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, the program has treated more than 10,000 children since 1997 through its network of over 800 partner orthodontists. With its origin as the Virginia Brown Community Orthodontic Partnership, Smiles Change Lives has emerged as the nation’s leader in providing access to orthodontic care for qualified children. For more information, visit www.smileschangelives.org.