Discover Holiday Meal Ideas at Wegmans Holiday Menu Event by

Monday, November 06 2017 @ 11:16 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, 2017

At all Wegmans Food Markets stores

Some highlights:

Welcome Station: Toast the season with a sample of our Food You Feel Good About Sparkling Juice.

Market Café: Cornbread and Andouille Stuffing – the perfect holiday side for any festive meal.

Produce: Roasted Cranberry Almond Cauliflower Rice – a delicious side for your holiday roast.

Meat: Food You Feel Good About Boneless Turkey Breast with Gravy in Oven-Safe Package – roasts to moist, tender perfection in less than an hour.

Bakery: Try a bite of our new Ultimate Duo Cake – 2 layers of our Ultimate Chocolate Cake and 2 layers of our Ultimate Cheesecake with Ultimate Chocolate frosting.

Catering: No time to cook? Let us make dinner for you! Our catering team offers everything from appetizers to sides to a complete holiday dinner. Whether you need a little assistance or an entire meal, we’re here to help!

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 95-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 20 consecutive years, ranking #2 in 2017.