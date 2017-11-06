Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, November 06 2017 @ 11:43 PM EST
Monday, November 06 2017 @ 11:43 PM EST
Discover Holiday Meal Ideas at Wegmans Holiday Menu Event

Holiday Menu Magazine Kick-Off Event

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, 2017
At all Wegmans Food Markets stores

The holidays are quickly approaching – do you have your plans in place? Visit Wegmans on Saturday, November 11th or Sunday, November 12th to learn how we can help with your meal needs throughout the Holiday Season. Enjoy tastings at stations throughout the store, watch a chef demonstration with tips on how to host a grazing party, and enter for a chance to win an EZ dinner on us.

Some highlights:

Welcome Station: Toast the season with a sample of our Food You Feel Good About Sparkling Juice.

Market Café: Cornbread and Andouille Stuffing – the perfect holiday side for any festive meal.

Produce: Roasted Cranberry Almond Cauliflower Rice – a delicious side for your holiday roast.

Meat: Food You Feel Good About Boneless Turkey Breast with Gravy in Oven-Safe Package – roasts to moist, tender perfection in less than an hour.

Bakery: Try a bite of our new Ultimate Duo Cake – 2 layers of our Ultimate Chocolate Cake and 2 layers of our Ultimate Cheesecake with Ultimate Chocolate frosting.

Catering: No time to cook? Let us make dinner for you! Our catering team offers everything from appetizers to sides to a complete holiday dinner. Whether you need a little assistance or an entire meal, we’re here to help!

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is a 95-store supermarket chain with stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The family-owned company, recognized as an industry leader and innovator, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016. Wegmans has been named one of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For’ by FORTUNE magazine for 20 consecutive years, ranking #2 in 2017.

