St. Joseph’s Launches New Brand Around Exciting Change and Development

Monday, November 06 2017 @ 11:19 AM EST

New brand updates every component of the St. Joseph’s organization – while emphasizing the unique culture driven by an incredibly passionate team of people.

PATERSON, NJ, NOVEMBER 6, 2017 - St. Joseph’s Healthcare System, one of New Jersey’s leading hospital and healthcare services networks, today launched a new branding initiative that includes new names, a new logo and a new tagline.

“As we transition to expanded levels of interactions and methods of care, the new brand represents the many exciting changes taking place across our organization,” says Kevin J. Slavin, President & CEO, St. Joseph’s Health. “Every aspect of St. Joseph’s is advancing into a new era of healthcare delivery, and the new logo and new names better reflect our expansion and growth as an integrated network of world-class care.”

Among the changes taking place, the parent organization St. Joseph’s Healthcare System has changed to St. Joseph’s Health. “When joined together – our many components share one focus and one purpose —the health of the patient we serve,” explains Slavin. “The new name speaks less about us and more about the individual’s health - at the center of all our efforts.”

The new branding also includes a name change for the flagship St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, now St. Joseph’s University Medical Center. “St. Joseph’s serves as a hub for medical education, research, and patient care at the university level, offering a unique setting for learning alongside leading experts in their fields and exposure to some of the most specialized care models in the nation,” adds Slavin. In addition, St. Joseph’s Wayne Hospital in Wayne Township has changed to St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center. Over the past few years, St. Joseph’s has brought new and expanded services to Western Passaic County – elevating emergency medicine capabilities, opening a new state-designated stroke center, offering specialized and robotic surgery, and host of other new treatment options – all on the Wayne campus.

“Our vision for our Wayne Campus includes continued enhancements to clinical services, offering families greater access to our world-class care,” stresses Slavin. “We are also excited to start new facility design projects and renovations that will modernize and improve patient care areas across the campus. With all this real change and progress happening, our transition from a hospital to a medical center is grounded in our new programs, our new facilities… and our exciting future.”

The health system’s long-term care facility, St. Vincent’s Healthcare & Rehab Center in Cedar Grove, is also undergoing a name change, as it too will bear the iconic brand going forward as St. Joseph’s Healthcare & Rehab Center. “We are proud of our long history and legacy as St. Vincent’s – serving our community for decades with an enviable reputation for compassionate and sensitive care,” notes Slavin. “Bringing our skilled nursing and rehab facility under our familiar and trusted brand name of St. Joseph’s speaks to our future growth in post-acute care.”

The entire branding initiative is anchored in a new tagline, It’s What’s Inside Us, to emphasize the well-known healing philosophy of care embodied by the St. Joseph’s culture. “We are home to some of New Jersey’s leading clinical experts and specialized programs, recognized nationally and internationally,” points out Slavin. “But, it’s what’s inside us – our passion for healing… our drive for innovation… our commitment to communities … our dedication to teaching… and our respect for every individual -- that proudly sets us apart.”

The new St. Joseph’s logo is a clean, contemporary styling made up of four interlocking “Js” – from the name Joseph. “It’s a refreshing update to our current logo, designed to reflect a deeper meaning to our many constituents,” says Lisa Brady, Chief Operating Officer, St. Joseph’s Health.

“Like building blocks, each element of the logo represents the contribution of different components of the care experience, coming together to form the organization we are today. And, they come together to form a cross shape that pays respect and tribute to our sponsors – the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth.”

St. Joseph’s Health unveiled its new brand at a series of internal events and celebrations throughout October 2017, followed by a mass marketing campaign to communities all across Northern New Jersey.

