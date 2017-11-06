MUSCLE MAKER GRILL TO CELEBRATE VETERANS DAY BY OFFERING ALL VETERANS AND ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY PERSONNEL A FREE MEAL by

Health-Focused Fast-Casual Brand to Give Away FREE Meals on Saturday, November 11

Houston, TX (November 6, 2017) – Muscle Maker, Inc, the owner of Muscle Maker Grill®, the rapidly expanding fast-casual restaurant brand, promoting a healthy lifestyle by offering nutritious alternatives to traditional dishes, today announced that Muscle Maker Grill will honor veterans and active members of the United States military by giving away one FREE meal per guest at participating locations on Veterans Day.

Providing healthier fuel for an active lifestyle, the health-conscious brand will offer one free salad, wrap, entrée or flatbread (where available) to military members who dine-in in uniform or present proof of military service on Saturday, November 11 at any of its more than 50 Muscle Maker Grill locations nationwide.*

“We are excited to serve all the courageous men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our great country,” said Robert E. Morgan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Muscle Maker, Inc. “We invite all veterans and active service men and women to visit our restaurants on November 11 to relax and receive a free meal as our way of saying thank you.”

Offering more nutritious food options to members of the military is a main focus of the brand as it looks to expand in new markets. As such, Muscle Maker Grill has a location in Freedom Crossing on Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas and will open additional restaurants at Fort Benning in Georgia in the fall, followed by Fort Bragg in North Carolina in 2018.

Muscle Maker, Inc (anticipated stock symbol: MMB), the owner of Muscle Maker Grill, recently announced its intention to launch a Regulation A+ initial public offering that allows any qualified investor the opportunity to invest in its health-focused concept. The brand is actively seeking to raise up to $19,999,998 in its Initial Public Offering (IPO) under Regulation A+ of the JOBS Act to support its aggressive domestic and international expansion plan. TriPoint Global Equities, LLC, working with its online division BANQ® (www.banq.co), will act as the lead managing selling agent and sole bookrunner for the offering. Individuals interested in learning more about Muscle Maker, Inc’s Regulation A+ investment opportunity and placing an indication of interest can visit www.MuscleMakerGrill.com/Invest or www.banq.co/listings/mm.

Founded in 1995, Muscle Maker Grill provides its guests healthier versions of mainstream-favorite dishes that taste great, making it convenient, affordable and enjoyable to eat healthy. Muscle Maker Grill’s diverse menu was created for everyone – fitness enthusiasts, those starting their journey to a healthier lifestyle, and people trying to eat better while on-the-go. Providing “Great Food with Your Health in Mind,” Muscle Maker Grill’s menu features items with grass-fed steak and all-natural chicken, as well as options that satisfy all dietary preferences – from the carb-free consumer to guests following gluten-free and vegetarian diets. Muscle Maker Grill does not sacrifice taste to serve healthy options. Now, guests can have delicious, nutritionally balanced food without the regret. More than just food, Muscle Maker Grill restaurants are a friendly, relaxed and social environment where guests can enjoy great-tasting food and engage with fellow health enthusiasts in their area.

For more information on Muscle Maker Grill and its menu, visit www.musclemakergrill.com. Muscle Maker Grill also can be found on Facebook, where fans can participate in online promotions, engage with other health-conscious individuals and receive updates on new menu items, store openings and tips on how to live a healthy lifestyle, and its Muscle Maker Grill TV YouTube Channel.

*Offer available only on November 11, 2017.

*Limit one per uniformed customer/identification.

*Cannot be combined with any other offer.

*Valid at participating locations

About Muscle Maker Grill