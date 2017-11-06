Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, November 06 2017 @ 11:44 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, November 06 2017 @ 11:44 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

VETS, SERVICE MEMBERS RIDE FREE ON NY WATERWAY FERRY VETERANS DAY

NY Waterway will provide free ferry/bus service for all active-duty and retired military personnel with valid ID on Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11.  Those presenting valid ID to deckhands will ride for free.

NY Waterway ferries from Port Imperial and Lincoln Harbor in Weehawken, or 14th Street in Hoboken to the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Manhattan, are the easiest way into the city on the weekend, especially when parades and other big events add to the traffic delays.

Free NY Waterway buses meet all arriving ferries at West 39th Street, with cross-town routes that take passengers right to the Veterans Day Parade route on Fifth Avenue.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or click on http://www.nywaterway.com, or visit www.facebook.com/nywaterway or Twitter @ridetheferry.

  • VETS, SERVICE MEMBERS RIDE FREE ON NY WATERWAY FERRY VETERANS DAY
