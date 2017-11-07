Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, November 07 2017 @ 04:05 PM EST
Tuesday, November 07 2017 @ 04:05 PM EST
ROCHE BOBOIS & KENZO TAKADA’S NEW MAH JONG MAGIC

Roche Bobois wows the design world once again with the international launch of the Kenzo Takada Collection. Designed exclusively for Roche Bobois, the collection consists of furnishings and decorative objects that embrace the Japanese influence of harmonious color schemes and bold aesthetics, featuring the fabrics of world-famous designer Kenzo Takada’s Nogaku collection. The launch marks the first-time Roche Bobois has revealed an exclusive collection simultaneously in their showrooms worldwide.Following collaborations with Christian Lacroix Maison, Sonia Rykiel Maison, Missoni Home, and Jean Paul Gaultier, Roche Bobois has called upon Kenzo Takada to illustrate the brand’s creative identity and diversity of design. Kenzo Takada has reimagined the French brand’s iconic Mah Jong sofa into three versions that express gentleness, vivacity, and depth, coinciding with the three different times of the day: ASA (morning), HIRU (midday), and YORU (evening).

“From the outset, I wanted to use inspiration from the patterns found on kimonos, specifically the weaving used for the Nō theatres. These designs and patterns were the guidelines of this collection for Roche Bobois, but I wanted to completely change their colors and interpret them in a new way. Every effort has been made to ensure that these new fabrics, although made industrially, still respect the spirit of the old kimonos, paying particular attention to the jacquards and materials used.” - Kenzo Takada

To complete the collection, Kenzo Takada’s free, inventive, and joyful spirit has led to the creation of sophisticated cushions and objects - with an added touch of modernity. The Aka Hanawa vases in hand-turned red clay earthenware and matching occasional tables that exude the Japanese spirit and savoir-faire in the art of fire pottery. The ceramics, coated with deep-colored enamels and enhanced by aged gold or glossy red copper leaf, coordinate perfectly with the hand-tufted Gara rug, also designed by Kenzo Takada.

