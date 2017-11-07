ROCHE BOBOIS & KENZO TAKADA’S NEW MAH JONG MAGIC
“From the outset, I wanted to use inspiration from the patterns found on kimonos, specifically the weaving used for the Nō theatres. These designs and patterns were the guidelines of this collection for Roche Bobois, but I wanted to completely change their colors and interpret them in a new way. Every effort has been made to ensure that these new fabrics, although made industrially, still respect the spirit of the old kimonos, paying particular attention to the jacquards and materials used.” - Kenzo Takada
To complete the collection, Kenzo Takada’s free, inventive, and joyful spirit has led to the creation of sophisticated cushions and objects - with an added touch of modernity. The Aka Hanawa vases in hand-turned red clay earthenware and matching occasional tables that exude the Japanese spirit and savoir-faire in the art of fire pottery. The ceramics, coated with deep-colored enamels and enhanced by aged gold or glossy red copper leaf, coordinate perfectly with the hand-tufted Gara rug, also designed by Kenzo Takada.
