MAKE MAGICAL MEMORIES AT THE SIMON SANTA EXPERIENCE AT THE SHOPS AT NANUET THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Wednesday, November 08 2017

- Popular Pet Photo Night Offers Special Opportunities for photos with Santa -

NANUET, NY [November 8, 2017] – Eager children and their families can experience the joy and magic of the holiday season with a visit to the Simon® Santa Photo Experience at The Shops at Nanuet. Children can whisper wishes and capture photo memories with Santa beginning November 24 at 12:00 PM through Christmas Eve, December 24 at 6:00 PM outside the Regal Theater.

For local pet owners, the popular Pet Photo Night with Santa will occur on December 10 between 7:00-8:00 PM outside Regal Theater. Many pet owners view their pet as an integral member of the family and are just as committed in caring for their pets as their “human” family members. The set gets an extensive cleaning following the event to remove any potential risk to allergy sufferers.

The Simon Santa Photo Experience is again sponsored by GYMBOREE GROUP. The GYMBOREE GROUP is a specialty retailer operating stores selling high-quality apparel and accessories for children under the Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8 brands.

The 2017 Simon Santa Photo Experience is also sponsored by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment which is celebrating the highly-anticipated release of “Despicable Me 3,” available on Digital and Digital 3D November 21 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, DVD and On Demand December 5. Come visit the Simon Santa Photo Experience and receive a fun-filled Despicable Me 3 activity sheet and watch highlights from the movie.

Join The Shops at Nanuet on Friday, December 1 from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM to kick off the holiday season with the lighting of the Shops at Nanuet Holiday Tree. Hosted by WPLJ’s Monk from Todd & Jayde, the event will include performances by Two Mustaches, and dance groups Nyemchek’s Dance Studio and Coupé Theatre Studio, costume characters, hot chocolate, and of course a surprise appearance from the Big Jolly Elf himself. The evening will finish with the lighting of the Shops at Nanuet Holiday Tree at 7:50 PM.

“One of the great traditions of holiday shopping at The Shops at Nanuet is the annual family visit to the Simon Santa Photo Experience,” said Ryan Hidalgo, mall manager at The Shops at Nanuet. “I know Santa can’t wait to greet children bringing him their holiday wishes.”



Guests to every Simon Photo Experience will have another opportunity to share Santa’s heart by making a donation via The Cherry Hill Programs to Save the Children. For nearly 100 years, this non-profit has given underserved children in the U.S. a healthy start, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. Since this program began five years ago, Cherry Hill Programs has collected over $1,000,000 largely due to the generosity of Simon shoppers.

The Shops at Nanuet is a premier destination in Rockland County unlike any other. This beautiful open-air center provides visitors with a vibrant and inviting environment with the very best in retail, exceptional dining and exciting entertainment. The Shops at Nanuet is anchored by Macy's, Sears, Fairway Market, Regal Cinemas, and 24 Hour Fitness and features world-class brands such as Apple, Sephora, J. Crew, Michael Kors, Coach, lululemon, Starbucks, P.F. Chang's, and BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse. The Shops at Nanuet is located at Exit 14 off the New York State Thruway on Route 59

Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

