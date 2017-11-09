Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, November 09 2017 @ 01:30 AM EST
Thursday, November 09 2017 @ 01:30 AM EST
NY WATERWAY HOSTS CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY AT BELFORD/MIDDLETOWN FERRY TERMINAL

NY Waterway is offering free coffee and pastry, giveaways and chances to win free ferry rides at a Customer Appreciation Day Tuesday, November 14, starting at 5:30 a.m. at the Belford/Middletown Ferry Terminal.

More than 1,000 commuters coming through the scenic terminal at the foot of Main Street will have a free light breakfast before they take a ferry to Lower Manhattan, Paulus Hook in Jersey City or West 39th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

NY Waterway offers seven departures between 5:45 and 9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and eight return trips between 3 p.m. and 9:15 a.m.  Two of the NY Waterway ferries serving Belford/Middletown, The Betsy Ross and The Molly Pitcher, are the most luxurious commuter conveyances available in the Metropolitan Area.

For more information, call 1-800-53-FERRY or click on http://www.nywaterway.com, or visit www.facebook.com/nywaterway or Twitter @ridetheferry.

