The Provident Bank Foundation Announces Third Cycle 2017 Major Grant Recipients

More than $183,000 awarded to 13 New Jersey and Pennsylvania projects and programs

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY (November 8, 2017) – The Provident Bank Foundation (PBF) is pleased to announce the recipients of its Third Cycle 2017 Major Grants, totaling $183,500 for 13 projects and programs across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Since January, the Foundation has granted more than $700,000 to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities.

A Major Grant funds projects and/or programs that address one or more of PBF’s funding priority areas – Community Enrichment, Education and Health, Youth and Families. Major Grants provide between $5,000 and $25,000 in funding, and support organizations that have identified an immediate need in the community and the individuals they serve.

“The projects and programs selected to receive this year’s third cycle of Major Grants speak volumes in regards to our new approach to funding,” said Jane Kurek, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation. “We have many organizations with strong partnerships and a number of larger grants. Between the collaborative efforts and the diversification across the marketplace, we couldn’t be more excited for the impact that each grant will have.”

The recipients of PBF’s Third Cycle 2017 Major Grants are as follows:

NEW JERSEY

George Street Playhouse, Middlesex County – $25,000 in funding will support George Street Playhouse’s Creative Dramatics in partnership with the Highland Park School District. This Program will be held at Irving Primary School, and allows for the expansion of the program into kindergarten and first grade (240 students).

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Essex, Hudson & Union Counties – $15,000 in funding will support the expansion of their “Pathways for Success Through the Power of Mentoring Project” into Jersey City, Newark, Elizabeth and East Orange.

Connection for Women and Families, Inc., Union County – $10,000 in funding will be used to support “Pathways Cooks,” a program that prepares and delivers meals to women undergoing cancer treatment and their families throughout Maplewood, Summit, Union, Scotch Plains and Westfield.

Community Access Unlimited (CAUNJ), Union County – $25,000 in funding will be used to purchase a new, handicap-accessible van as part of their Mobile Street Outreach program which helps the organization reach and connect with runaway and homeless youth in Union County.

Meadowlands Area YMCA, Bergen County – $8,000 in funding will be used to support a new program called “MoveWell Today,” which involves regular exercise, nutritional help and social interaction to individuals with Type 2 Diabetes.

Morris Museum, Morris County – $7,500 in funding will be used to support the museum’s loan program, which provides more than 1,400 portable exhibitions to schools, libraries, and other organizations along with an educator, if necessary.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern New Jersey, Inc., Morris County – $15,000 in funding will support the expansion of their “50 Years and Beyond” Community Building Program in partnership with the Madison School District. The major grant will now allow for Madison High School “bigs” to be matched to Central Avenue Elementary School “littles.”

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey, Morris County – $25,000 in funding will be used to provide training and development to adult volunteers via workshops and webinars through their New Jersey Scouts Volunteer Collaborative (NJGSVC). NJGSVC is a partnership between the four Girl Scout Councils of New Jersey.

LADACIN Network, Inc., Monmouth County – $14,000 in funding will be used to purchase Adult Program SMART Boards, which provide adults with disabilities the ability to utilize technology.

Northern New Jersey Council, Boy Scouts of America (NNJBSA), Hudson County – $10,000 in funding will be used to launch the STEM Scouts Initiative at the Thomas A. Edison School in Union City. STEM Scouts Initiative is a national program and the monies will grant access of the monthly thematic modules to 30 youths.

PENNSYLVANIA

Maternity Care Coalition, Bucks County – $7,500 in funding will be used to support MOMobile Healthy Families America Bucks County Expansion, a home visiting program working with pregnant women and infants.

Network of Victim Assistance, Bucks County – $14,000 in funding will be used to provide safety and healthy relationship programs, specifically Child Abuse and Sexual Abuse Prevention, for 14-21 years olds with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Center for Humanistic Change, Inc., Northampton & Lehigh Counties – $7,500 in funding will be used to train mentors in Easton and Bethlehem schools to work with “at-risk” students and provide emotional support and practical skills for success through their “Project SUCCESS/Crossroads” program.

The Provident Bank Foundation was established in 2003 with the intent of supporting not-for-profit groups, institutions, schools and other 501(c)(3) organizations that provide valuable services to the communities served by Provident Bank. PBF is committed to strengthening and sustaining its relationships with communities in the bank’s marketplace.

For more information and guidelines on these funding opportunities, visit www.theprovidentbankfoundation.org or call (862) 260-3990.

Since inception, the Foundation has granted more than $22 million to not-for-profit organizations and institutions working toward stronger communities.