Hackensack University Medical Center Welcomes Regina Krel, M.D., headache specialist to the Neuroscience Institute by

Wednesday, November 08 2017 @ 12:52 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

“With her extensive background specializing in headache care, Dr. Krel is an excellent addition to our team furthering our focus on patient-centered comprehensive care,” said Florian Thomas, M.D., chair of the Neuroscience Institute and the Department of Neurology and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Board certified in neurology, Dr. Regina Krel will also be joining the faculty of the Department of Neurology at Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. She comes to Hackensack University Medical Center having previously directed headache care in a neurological group practice in Boston, MA. Prior to that she completed a prestigious Headache Medicine Fellowship at Harvard University’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Krel grew up in New York and completed her undergraduate degree in Biology at St. John’s University in Queens, NY. After obtaining her medical degree at the American University of Antigua she trained in Neurology at Stony Brook University Hospital, where she served as chief resident.

Dr. Krel has multiple publications in the subject of headache management, including the article titled “A retrospective analysis of triptan and DHE use for basilar and hemiplegic migraine” in the official journal of the American Headache Society, “Headache- The Journal of Head and Face Pain.” She has also published on the topic of headache management in women with her book chapters, “Seeing Spots” and “Headache”, in the book Women's Neurology (What Do I Do Now?).

“Successful headache treatment must focus both on the acute and the chronic aspects of pain and I am excited to help build a comprehensive Headache Center in the Department of Neurology and the Neuroscience Institute to do so,” said Dr. Krel.

While in many patients headache is not connected to other medical problems, in some it is associated with multiple sclerosis, depression, concussion and other chronic forms of pain, all conditions for which there are experts working in the Institute. Patients have easy access to an infusion center for acute attacks of headache, as well as to therapeutic Botox injections, nerve blocks, and to psychological counseling to help them deal with the emotional impact of recurrent and chronic pain.

The Neuroscience Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center provides a comprehensive support system to help patients live life to the fullest. In this spirit, we have recruited a neuropsychologist and a counseling psychologist to work interprofessionally with the Neuroscience team. They will address the emotional and cognitive issues associated with neurological disorders. This comprehensive team approach is to help patients live life to the fullest.

