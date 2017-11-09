Menendez, Booker Announce $6.3M in Federal Funding to Repair, Demolish Sandy-Damaged Structures in Bergen and Ocean Counties by

Wednesday, November 08 2017 @ 03:33 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker today announced $4,189,062 in federal funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to buyout and demolish 19 flood prone properties in Ocean County. FEMA is also awarding an additional $2,166,645 to assist in installing new backflow preventer valves at 17 municipal storm water pipes in Bergen County.

“While we’ve made significant progress in the five years since Sandy stuck our shores, towns across our state are still dealing with the aftermath,” said Sen. Menendez. “This federal funding will allow the communities to make necessary repairs and mitigate the risk of future flooding. I will continue to fight for the resources necessary to ensure New Jersey is stronger and our residents better prepared to withstand the next storm.”