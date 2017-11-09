Disney Junior Dance Party by

Wednesday, November 08 2017 @ 03:35 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey-Nov. 8, 2017) New show on sale at bergenPAC: Disney Junior Dance Party on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC’s Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

The high-energy “Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour” is coming to Englewood this spring. Inspired by popular Disney Junior series, the interactive concert tour includes songs from Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Sofia the First, Elena of Avalor, Doc McStuffins, The Lion Guard, as well as newest hit series Vampirina and Puppy Dog Pals. The live concert will also include a brand-new interactive experience featuring Disney Junior's highly-anticipated series, Muppet Babies, launching in early 2018.

Join hosts, Dee and Jay, and the DJ Dance squad as they welcome Mickey, Minnie and other Disney Junior characters on stage to perform their hit songs. It's going to be a dance party you won't want to miss!

Disney Visa Cardmember presale tickets, as well as VIP meet-and-greet packages, will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 with Disney Junior Facebook pre-sales starting Tuesday, Nov. 14. Public on-sale tickets begin Friday, Nov. 17. Parents can go to disney.com/disneyjuniortour to get more information and to purchase tickets.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.