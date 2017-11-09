Sparkroom Names Ross Bucholc Director of Paid Media by

Paramus, NJ – November 8, 2017—SparkroomTM, an award-winning leader in performance marketing and technology, announced Ross Bucholc has been named Director of Paid Media. In this role, Bucholc will oversee search, display, social, programmatic, mobile and affiliate programs and staff servicing Sparkroom clients across industries.

The Sparkroom Paid Media team focuses on customer-centric, real-time marketing using robust data from multiple sources to understand each customer’s journey and optimize campaign performance. Sparkroom brings significant expertise and powerful performance to its marketing campaigns, which is in line with that of its parent company, Digital Media Solutions (DMS), an industry leader in providing end-to-end customer acquisition solutions that help clients win in their business ventures and realize their marketing goals.

“The digital marketing landscape is constantly changing, and paid media is a core component of our agency services,” said Rachel Schulties, Vice President of Client Services at Sparkroom. “As the digital landscape becomes more complex and competitive, Ross and the Sparkroom team are poised to transform our campaigns with a strategic, differentiated approach that will quickly help our clients find the win.”

To support paid media agency services, the multi-touch digital attribution dashboard within Sparkroom performance marketing technology provides industry-leading campaign tracking, analysis and optimization. Sparkroom performance marketing proprietary technology offers clients multidimensional access to integrated marketing and sales data by integrating pre-lead and post-lead data sources, thus connecting the dots from impression to conversion and beyond to identify the most effective media mixes.

In March, Sparkroom was awarded the Gold LeadsCouncil LEADER Award for best marketing agency in education and the Silver LEADER Award for most innovative company in education. This marks the third year in a row that Sparkroom won gold and silver awards from LeadsCouncil.

