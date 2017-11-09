CHEVYS FRESH MEX HONORS VETERANS AND ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY FOR THEIR SERVICE ON VETERANS DAY by

Thursday, November 09 2017 @ 09:04 AM EST

New Jersey Locations in Clifton and Linden to Offer Free Meals for Military Members on November 11

ALLENDALE, NJ (November 8, 2017) – Chevys Fresh Mex®, a fun, full-service restaurant with a vibrant atmosphere resembling a Mexican cantina and an array of made from scratch Mexican dishes and fresh Mex favorites, today announced that it will show its appreciation for those who have served by offering free meals for military members this Veterans Day at its New Jersey locations in Clifton and Linden.

On Saturday, November 11, all veterans and active duty servicemen and women that dine-in will receive a free entrée with proof of service. Guests can choose from a select menu including sizzling Fajitas, Grilled Tacos, a Quesadilla Burger, Chicken Caesar Salad, Salsa Chicken or Fajita Quesadillas and a variety of create-your-own combos featuring Mexican staples like Tamales, Chile Relleno and Enchiladas. The Veteran’s Day promotion allows Chevys Fresh Mex to say thank you to military members for their service and the sacrifices they and their families make each and every day.

Just in time for the holidays, for every $50 gift card purchase, guests will receive a $10 bonus card to use during their next visit. Offer valid until December 31, and bonus cards can be redeemed from January 1 – March 30, 2017.

Chevys Fresh Mex has a range of innovative culinary options that emphasize incorporating the freshest ingredients, from the kitchen to the cantina. Chevys creates favorite traditional Mexican dishes from scratch every day using only fresh, top-quality ingredients in beloved recipes to create a one-of-a-kind fiesta of the senses, including made-to-order customizable Fajita entrees, unique Combination plates and a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails.

For more information, visit www.chevys.com, and follow on Instagram at @chevys_freshmex_nj.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Chevys Fresh Mex