Third Consecutive Three-Year Accreditation for Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab by

November 10 2017

News & Views

Special designation received from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF)

November 9, 2017 ― Wall, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab in Wall, part of the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, received its third consecutive, three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), an international accrediting body. CARF has reaccredited the facility’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Program – Skilled Nursing. This accreditation will extend through November 30, 2020.

“CARF accreditation is a testament to our commitment to achieving a culture of quality and safety in patient care,” says Asmat Mumladze, executive director of Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab. “It also exemplifies the outstanding collaboration exhibited by our teams who are continually focused on providing excellent care.”

This designation represents the highest level of accreditation that an organization can receive and shows substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable and of the highest quality.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of patients. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services. For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org.



For more than nine years, Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab in Wall has been providing complex medical care and rehabilitation programs to people of all ages. Its progressive program of rehabilitation provides targeted, comprehensive care to facilitate the most successful recovery possible. Services are available for a wide variety of conditions and situations, including: speech and audiological disorders; dysphagia or swallowing problems; stroke-related impediments; post-medical, surgical, and cardiac conditions; amputations; orthopedic conditions; neurological disorders and more.

In addition to CARF Accreditation, Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab has achieved Pathway to Excellence redesignation by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The Pathway to Excellence designation identifies the elements of interprofessional work environments where nurses can flourish and feel empowered. The designation substantiates nursing job satisfaction at Hackensack Meridian Health Subacute Rehab and identifies it as one of the best places to work.

The facility also received the highest overall rating of five stars in U.S. News & World Report’s eighth annual Best Nursing Homes. U.S. News evaluated more than 15,000 homes nationwide, across each state and in 100 major metropolitan areas. This year, just over 2,000 nursing homes earned the designation of a U.S. News Best Nursing Home.

