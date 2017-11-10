MARSHALLS OPENS NEW STORE IN PARAMUS NEW STORE OFFERS HIGH-QUALITY DESIGNER MERCHANDISE AT INCREDIBLE PRICES by

FRAMINGHAM, MA (November 2017) - Marshalls, one of the nation’s leading off-price retailers with more than 1,000 stores currently operating in 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico, will open a new store on Route 17 South on November 16. Marshalls shoppers in Paramus will find a surprising selection of high-quality, on-trend, brand name and designer merchandise in ladies, men, juniors, kids, shoes, accessories, home, pet, beauty and more.

“Our newest store in Paramus will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise at the amazing prices that Marshalls is known for. Our buyers search the globe to discover the best in every department, and we’re excited to bring those finds to a new neighborhood,” said Tim Miner, President of Marshalls. “With thousands of new items delivered to our stores every day, we know our shoppers will find something surprising and unexpected every time they shop.”



GRAND OPENING

Join us on November 16 from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. to be part of the grand opening excitement and find the amazing selection in all our departments for the whole family. Enjoy the festivities, including surprising giveaways and more.

STORE FACTS & FEATURES

Location: 545 Route 17 South Paramus, NJ 07652

· 25,000 square feet

· Regular store hours:

o 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday

· Surprising selection of brand and designer fashion at amazing prices

· THE CUBE: A hip, in-store boutique of contemporary fashions

· Bright and fresh in-store experience every time you shop

· Single queue checkout for faster shopping

With thousands of new items arriving weekly, it’s like entering a new store with every visit. Our buyers shop year-round, not just seasonally and work with brands, designers and manufacturers all over the world to offer a mix of high-quality merchandise.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

In addition to providing a new shopping option for local residents, the new store plans to add approximately 60 full and part-time jobs to the area.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

In celebration of its new Paramus location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Paramus Food Bank at the ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16 at 7:30 a.m. Marshalls also has national and local partnerships with charitable organizations around the country including JDRF, Alzheimer’s Association and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

ABOUT MARSHALLS

Marshalls is one of the nation’s leading off-price family retailers with more than 1,000 stores spanning 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Since opening its first store more than 40 years ago, the Marshalls name has become synonymous with off-price shopping. Marshalls shoppers can find a surprising selection of high-quality, on-trend brand name and designer merchandise for men, women and children, footwear, beauty, accessories and home merchandise - all at incredible prices.

For fashion tips, style alerts and more, visit us on Facebook at facebook.com/marshalls, Twitter at @marshalls, Pinterest at pinterest.com/marshalls and Instagram at @marshalls.