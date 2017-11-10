Indian Hills Girls Basketball Delivers “Alley-Oop” Donation Towards The Valley Hospital Breast Center by

Ridgewood, NJ - For the fifth consecutive year, the coaches and team members of the Indian Hills High School Girls Basketball Program dedicated the month of October towards fundraising for The Valley Hospital Breast Center. Through this annual T-shirt drive, these dedicated “Brave” team members have collectively donated more than $2,200 to The Valley Hospital Breast Center.

This year, led by coaches Julie Haledjian, Diane Pevny and Lindsay Rock, members of the Varsity and Junior Varsity “Braves” sold almost 445 short- and long-sleeve “Be Brave” T-shirts to raise this year’s generous $700 donation, the largest amount raised by these teams to date.

“We are all female, and want to make a local impact,” Julie Haledjian, Varsity Head Coach explains. “With October being breast cancer awareness month, and since many of our friends and family members have fought breast cancer at Valley, designating the funds towards The Valley Hospital Breast Center made the most sense.”

The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2017, about 255,180 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in U.S. women, and approximately 7,890 of those new cases will be in New Jersey. The Valley Hospital Breast Center, which has been designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology, is the hospital of choice for many of these newly diagnosed breast cancer patients. Valley’s multidisciplinary team of experienced physicians, radiologists, cytopathologists, nurses, researchers and coordinators collaborate regarding all aspects of a woman’s breast care in a patient-focused comprehensive breast care program.

The Valley Hospital Foundation is grateful for this generous donation directed towards the Breast Cancer Fund from the Indian Hills High School Girls Basketball Program.

Caption: Pictured (left to right) Indian Hills Girls Basketball Coaches Julie Haledjian, Diane Pevny and Lindsay Rock.