THE FOUNDATION SUPPORTING NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER HOSTS SUCCESSFUL 9TH ANNUAL A TASTE OF BERGEN

Friday, November 10 2017

More than 350 business, community leaders and area residents came together to raise money in support of patients and long-term care residents at the medical center

“It is great to see so many Bergen County restaurants united in support for New Bridge Medical Center and a strong, healthy future for New Jersey’s largest hospital and the communities it serves,” said Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III.



“A Taste of Bergen is a wonderful evening that brings together community leaders and residents from across Bergen County to support New Bridge Medical Center,” added John Cosgrove, Chairman, The Foundation supporting New Bridge Medical Center. “This year was particularly special, as it marks the first event with the medical center’s new operator, Care Plus Bergen Inc. We are eager to work in partnership with the hospital’s new leadership team to expand our efforts to support the medical center and the vital role it serves in our community.”



New Bridge Medical Center is New Jersey’s largest hospital and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation. The Foundation is the fundraising arm of New Bridge Medical Center and is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the greater Bergen County area, supporting educational programs for professionals, consumers, and caregivers, as well as educating the broader community about health issues and services the medical center offers.



“We are so grateful to John Cosgrove and The Foundation for their steadfast commitment and support for New Bridge Medical Center through important community events like A Taste of Bergen,” said Deborah Visconi, President & CEO, New Bridge Medical Center. “The Foundation enhances our ability to successfully serve the patients and families in our care. I look forward to working with The Foundation as we look for impactful ways to further improve the health and well-being of the greater Bergen County area.”



Proceeds from the event benefit the Foundation’s support of patients and long-term care residents, as well as Stigma-Free mental health and substance abuse initiatives, education and outreach. The Foundation support offers many patients and long term-care residents an enhanced quality of life. It also funds important community programming including free monthly community education programs, professional continuing education programs, health fairs and many other free community events including personal CPR classes.



“We were thrilled to participate in this exciting evening that supports patients and long-term care residents at New Bridge Medical Center,” said Joseph Masciandaro, Interim Board Chairman, Care Plus Bergen Inc. “This is an important moment in our medical center’s history, and we are eager to transform New Bridge Medical Center into a premier health and wellness destination for the region.”



New Bridge Medical Center was officially renamed on October 2, 2017 when Care Plus Bergen Inc. became the new not-for-profit manager of the medical center. Care Plus Bergen is an innovative alliance between three world-class partners – Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Integrity House, and Care Plus New Jersey. Care Plus Bergen manages the day-to-day operations of New Bridge Medical Center, strengthening the hospital’s core services of behavioral health, addiction treatment, long-term care, and acute care, while ensuring greater access to primary care for all Bergen County residents, as New Bridge Medical Center continues to play a critical role in health care delivery for patients and families in Bergen County and across New Jersey.



About New Bridge Medical Center

New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.



New Bridge Medical Center, a safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services including long-term care, behavioral health care and acute care to the greater Bergen County community. The medical center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, which is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards. Additionally, with 323 beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for the behavioral health community.



New Bridge Medical Center offers acute medical services, including: 24/7 emergency department; surgical suites; physical rehabilitation; pharmacy; laboratory; radiologic services (including digital mammography) and more than 20 ambulatory specialties available through its clinic.



Pictured from left to right: Bergen County Executive James J. Tedesco III, The Foundation Chairman supporting New Bridge Medical Center John Cosgrove, New Bridge Medical Center President & CEO Deborah Visconi and Care Plus Bergen Inc. Interim Board Chairman Joseph Masciandaro.