Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, November 10 2017 @ 02:20 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, November 10 2017 @ 02:20 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Gallery Bergen Investigates Identity

    Share
PARAMUS, N.J. – A new exhibition in Gallery Bergen at Bergen Community College draws attention to the complex nature of individuality. “Identity Document,” on display through Wednesday, Dec. 13 with an opening reception taking place Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m., brings together eight artists from diverse backgrounds featuring painting, sculpture, video, film and photography.“Identity Document” showcases the work of artists C.J. Chueca, Amir H. Fallah, Carla Gannis, Rico Gatson, Andrew Gori and Ambre Kelly, Fariba Hajamadi, Jeannette Louie and Gustavo Prado. Located in West Hall at the College’s main campus (400 Paramus Road), the works explore and challenge the meaning of identity in today’s global society.

Gallery director Chris Bors curated the exhibition. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Bergen.edu/gallery or email [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]>.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017-18, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

Photo Caption: Rico Gatson, Family #1.

Share It!

Story Options

  • Gallery Bergen Investigates Identity
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost