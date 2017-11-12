HX: The Hotel Experience to Transform to HX365 Under New Ownership by

Sunday, November 12 2017 @ 06:11 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NEW YORK, NY November 12, 2017 -- HX: The Hotel Experience, North America’s largest trade event for the hospitality industry (formerly IHMRS), announced at the opening of its 2017 show that it has transitioned to full ownership under Hospitality Management Group (HMG), a division of ST Media Group. HX was previously co-owned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), the Hotel Association of New York City (HANYC), and the New York State Hospitality and Tourism Association (NYSHTA).

The HMG acquisition also includes purchase of the 50% share of Boutique Design New York (BDNY) owned by AHLA, HANYC and NYSHTA, giving HMG full ownership. BDNY was launched in 2010 as joint venture between HMG and the three associations.

HMG has exciting plans to amplify the experience beyond the show to produce content throughout the year in its HX365 transformation. HX365 will provide unparalleled resources for those who create the guest experience and will curate and explore the latest trends, disruptions, and successes in the industry. With a strong dedication to assembling preeminent thought leaders as the industry moves forward, HX365’s new offerings will be second-to-none in the hotel space.

The HX365 expansion includes many key features to benefit attendees, hotel and restaurant professionals, and industry suppliers. ST Media Group President Tedd Swormstedt said, “As new owners, we see great opportunity to invest in the transition of HX from a stand-alone tradeshow to include year-round digital access and a full conference in conjunction with the tradeshow, both designed around thought leadership in the hotel and hospitality profession. We want to create a home for hotel professionals, a vibrant community where owners, GM’s, their teams, and suppliers can learn, network, and enhance their leadership skills to grow their organizations.” Swormstedt added, “BDNY has experienced tremendous success, creating a great community of design professionals that reflects an engaging and vibrant experience. Our goal is to create that same level of community and immersion within HX.”

Mark Dorr, President of NYSHTA said, “We are excited to see what is next for HX and the vision to become a year-long resource for the hotel industry.” HANYC’s President and CEO, Vijay Dandapani, added, “We are proud of our contributions to grow HX to what it is today and look forward to seeing it evolve to meet the changing needs of our members.” Katherine Lugar, President & CEO, AHLA echoed the sentiments saying “AHLA has been a proud partner of this event celebrating our industry and we look forward to HMG’s plans to build on the 100+ year legacy of this important event.”

Swormstedt further explained that the expansion of HX365 allows for an entirely new engine to drive progress in a rapidly changing industry. “We see so many disruptions and exciting technological advances in the ways hotels do business today, with more to come at an even quicker rate than before. HMG is excited to be at the forefront leading the conversations between GMs and hoteliers for today and for the future. We look forward to the ways HX365 will be a true partner to professionals who shape the hotel experience to stay on the cutting edge of our industry.”

New initiatives are set to roll out beginning in spring 2018.

ABOUT HX

HX: The Hotel Experience is North America’s largest trade event for the hospitality industry, with some 400 exhibitors presenting a broad range of products and services that create a 360-degree impression of the guest experience. More than 10,000 industry professionals attend HX, including hotel owners, GMs and hospitality property executives from casinos and resorts, independent and branded hotels, management and purchasing companies, military base lodging and more.

ABOUT HMG

HMG is a privately held company serving the global hospitality and related industries and specializing in trade fairs, conferences and event management and development. Events in the HMG portfolio include: BDNY; BDwest; HX: The Hotel Experience (formerly IHMRS); Boutique Design Forums; Boutique 18; Senior Lifestyle Design Match; and the Gold Key Awards Gala, held each November in New York in conjunction with BDNY and HX.