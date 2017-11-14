BOOK PARTY FOR PATERSON LIGHT AND SHADOW by

Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 09:20 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

Paterson Light and Shadow (Serving House Books, 2017) tells stories about Paterson in poetry and photography by Maria Mazziotti Gillan and Mark Hillringhouse. Please join us on Thursday, November 30th from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hamilton Club for a book party, including a poetry reading, photography exhibit and book signing.

The book will be available for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Passaic County Community College Foundation. The Hamilton Club Building is located at 32 Church Street, in downtown Paterson. Parking is available at the Passaic County Community College parking lot on Ellison Street (at the corner of Memorial Drive). The program is free, though donations to the Foundation are welcome.

Maria Mazziotti Gillan is a recipient of the 2014 George Garrett Award for Outstanding Community Service in Literature from the Association of Writers & Writing Programs (AWP), the 2011 Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award from Poets & Writers, and the 2008 American Book Award for her book, All That Lies Between Us (Guernica Editions). She is the founder/executive director of the Poetry Center at Passaic County Community College in Paterson, NJ, and editor of the Paterson Literary Review. She is also director of the Binghamton Center for Writers and the creative writing program, and professor of English at Binghamton University-SUNY. She has published 22 books, including Paterson Light and Shadow (Serving House Books, 2017); What Blooms in Winter (NYQ Books, 2016); The Girls in the Chartreuse Jackets (Cat in the Sun Books, 2014); Ancestors’ Song (Bordighera Press, 2013); The Silence in an Empty House (NYQ Books, 2013); Writing Poetry to Save Your Life: How to Find the Courage to Tell Your Stories (MiroLand, Guernica Editions, 2013); The Place I Call Home (NYQ Books, 2012); and What We Pass On: Collected Poems 1980-2009 (Guernica Editions, 2010). With her daughter, Jennifer, she is co-editor of four anthologies. Visit her website at www.mariagillan.com.

Mark Hillringhouse is a published poet, essayist, and photographer whose works have been widely exhibited in area galleries. His photography and writing have been published in The American Poetry Review, The Literary Review, The New York Times, The New Jersey Monthly, The Paris Review, and in many other journals, books, anthologies and magazines. He was the founding editor of The American Book Review, and a contributing editor for The New York Arts Journal. Thrice nominated for a Pushcart Prize, and a three-time recipient of a New Jersey State Council on the Arts Fellowship, he has won the National Parks 2012 Calendar photography contest and the Soho Arthouse Gallery’s “Captured! A Moment in Time” exhibition First Place award. His film documentary with collaborator Kevin Carey on the life of Paterson poet, Maria Gillan, titled All That Lies Between Us, was released in DVD. His book of poems and photographs titled Between Frames, and his most recent collaboration with Gillan, Paterson Light and Shadow, were both published by Serving House Books. Visit his photography website: http://mhillringhouse.zenfolio.com.