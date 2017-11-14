Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 08:44 PM EST
Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 08:44 PM EST
NEW BRIDGE MEDICAL CENTER HONORS VETERANS AT WREATH DEDICATION CEREMONY AT PARAMUS VETERANS MEMORIAL HOME

(Paramus, NJ) – New Bridge Medical Center, New Jersey’s largest hospital and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation, honored veterans at a wreath dedication ceremony on Wednesday, November 8 at the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home. The Veterans Day event was attended by members and residents of the medical center’s long-term care division, administration, county representatives and residents from the Veterans Home.


“We are so proud to honor the men and women who have bravely fought in service of our country,” said Deborah Visconi, President and CEO, New Bridge Medical Center. “Our veterans have made enormous sacrifices defending our nation, and we are forever grateful for their service. New Bridge Medical Center will continue to pursue innovative ways to improve health care access for the nearly 40,000 veterans living in Bergen County and northern New Jersey, ensuring our veterans receive the high-quality health care they deserve.”

The wreath was presented by Katie Richardson, New Bridge Medical Center Long Term Care Vice President and Administrator and several long-term care residents from New Bridge Medical Center. The wreath dedication serves as reminder of the brave men and women who have defended the United States.

The Paramus Veterans Memorial Home, operated by the State of New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has served the Bergen County veterans community for over three decades. The facility cares for nearly 340 residents, providing nursing home services to veterans who have honorably served this nation.

New Bridge Medical Center was officially renamed on October 2, 2017 when Care Plus Bergen Inc. became the new not-for-profit manager of the medical center. Care Plus Bergen is an innovative alliance between three world-class partners – Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Integrity House, and Care Plus New Jersey. Care Plus Bergen manages the day-to-day operations of New Bridge Medical Center, strengthening the hospital’s core services of behavioral health, addiction treatment, long-term care, and acute care, while ensuring greater access to primary care for all Bergen County residents, as New Bridge Medical Center continues to play a critical role in health care delivery for patients and families in Bergen County and across New Jersey.

About New Bridge Medical Center
New Bridge Medical Center, a clinical affiliate of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences, is a 1,070 bed hospital located at 230 East Ridgewood Avenue in Paramus, NJ. Founded in 1916 to treat patients with contagious diseases, the medical center is both the largest hospital and licensed nursing home in New Jersey and the fourth-largest publicly-owned hospital in the nation.

New Bridge Medical Center, a safety net facility, provides high-quality comprehensive services including long-term care, behavioral health care and acute care to the greater Bergen County community.  The medical center, including its Long-Term Care Division, is fully accredited by the Joint Commission, which is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards. Additionally, with 323 beds, New Bridge Medical Center is one of the largest medical facilities providing a continuum of care for the behavioral health community.

New Bridge Medical Center offers acute medical services, including: 24/7 emergency department; surgical suites; physical rehabilitation; pharmacy; laboratory; radiologic services (including digital mammography) and more than 20 ambulatory specialties available through its clinic.

photo caption: New Bridge Medical Center leadership and long-term care residents honored veterans at a wreath dedication ceremony at the Paramus Veterans Memorial Home on November 8.

