NY WATERWAY HOSTS CUSTOMER APPRECIATION DAY AT BELFORD/MIDDLETOWN FERRY TERMINAL by

Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 09:34 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway is offering free coffee and pastry, giveaways and chances to win free ferry rides at a Customer Appreciation Day Tuesday, November 14, starting at 5:30 a.m. at the Belford/Middletown Ferry Terminal.

More than 1,000 commuters coming through the scenic terminal at the foot of Main Street will have a free light breakfast before they take a ferry to Lower Manhattan, Paulus Hook in Jersey City or West 39th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

NY Waterway offers seven departures between 5:45 and 9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and eight return trips between 3 p.m. and 9:15 a.m. Two of the NY Waterway ferries serving Belford/Middletown, The Betsy Ross and The Molly Pitcher, are the most luxurious commuter conveyances available in the Metropolitan Area.