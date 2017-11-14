A week ago Wiley was living with a pack of coyote...Look at him now! by

Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 09:40 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

A week ago, Wiley was running with a pack of coyote…today he is sleeping in a comfy bed at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. waiting for his forever home!

While it’s remarkable that Wiley, a young American bulldog, integrated into a pack of coyote, its even more amazing that the moment Wiley was reunited with humans, he became a big, mushy domestic dog. Wiley was trapped after at least 18 months running the power lines with a pack of coyote through Kingston, New York. He had been sighted over the past year and a half traveling with his pack of coyote companions.

Lost Pets of Hudson Valley reached out to Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery last week about a dog that had been sighted travelling with a large pack of coyote. Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery set up a feeding station and camera, then a trap and safely captured Wiley in just a matter of days! They contacted the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. (RBARI) to rescue this sweet boy who now needed a safe place to recover, rehabilitate and find his forever home.

RBARI answered the call for help and took part in this heroic rescue. Wiley was immediately given medical care and reminded of the kindness of human touch. As soon as Wiley was touched by his rescuers, he leaned on them and gave them kisses.

While his physical stature was surprisingly strong, lean and muscular at a healthy weight, Wiley was covered in engorged ticks and tested positive for two tick borne diseases. RBARI staff patiently removed dozens of ticks from Wiley, who sat patiently seemingly understanding that he was safe and no longer had to fend for himself.

Wiley was not microchipped or neutered. His origins are unknown. But, he is now curled up at RBARI in a warm bed with a full belly, no longer a domestic dog trying to survive and vulnerable to the elements. Wiley slept a deep, peaceful sleep that first night at RBARI as a sense of relief seemed to wash over his body. His friends in the wild kept him safe for the past 18 months, but it was now time for Wiley to be taken care of in the comforts of a home.

Wiley is currently decompressing and getting to know his friends at RBARI. He loves attention and is very sweet and responsive to his new friends who refer to him as their “big marshmallow.” Wiley will soon be up for adoption. If you are interested in fostering or adopting this sweet boy, please visit rbari.org to find out more.

Please help us save more lives each day by making a donation today. Operating as the leading no-kill animal shelter in Northern New Jersey, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit serving all of Northern New Jersey. Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc. is founded on the belief that all animals have a natural right to humane treatment including proper care and safe shelter. Find out how you can help today at www.rbari.org.