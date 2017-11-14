Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 08:44 PM EST
Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 08:44 PM EST
Tedesco Receives President’s Award from Bergen County Council of Churches

Wood-Ridge, N.J. – Last week, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco received the prestigious President’s Award from the Bergen County Council of Churches at their 45th annual Volunteer Recognition Awards and Benefit Dinner at The Fiesta banquet hall.


“The Bergen County Council of Churches values the partnerships that have developed over the years with various government officials, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and hospitals. People helping people strengthen our communities and bring hope for a better tomorrow. I was delighted to be able to be a part of the Award Ceremony this year. It gives me great pleasure to present awards to individuals who have provided outstanding service to congregations and communities across Bergen County.  Among those being honored this year was James J. Tedesco, who has provided outstanding service in his role as Bergen County Executive and also as a Volunteer Fire Fighter.  The BCCC Dinner brings together people from across the county and provides an opportunity to get to know one another better and develop important networking that strengthens community efforts,” said Rev. Peggy Niederer, President of the Bergen County Council of Churches.

“It is an honor to receive the President’s Award from the Bergen County Council of Churches,” said County Executive Tedesco. “Bergen County is the only county in the state to have a Council of Churches, and that speaks volumes about the mission and history of this wonderful organization.  I look forward to working alongside the Council of Churches in the years to come to help more residents across Bergen County receive the help and services they need to lead happy and productive lives.”

Bergen County is the only county in New Jersey to have a Council of Churches.  Established in 1954, the Council serves more than 400 congregations across the county and meets monthly for ecumenical discussion, fellowship, and ongoing work to strengthen congregations and community relations.  The Council works regularly with churches, pastors, educational institutions, nonprofits and governmental agencies to help build a better, stronger Bergen County through service.

Other honorees at the award ceremony held on November 6th include the following:

  • Deacon Judy Hoyt of the Clinton Avenue Reformed Church in Bergenfield
  • Deacon Darla Romero of the Clinton Avenue Reformed Church in Bergenfield
  • Deacon Anthony Ellerbe of the Friends to Friends Community Church in Ridgewood
  • Elder John Kocienda of the Friends to Friends Community Church in Ridgewood
  • Deaconess Juanita Wilson of the Friendship Baptist Church in Garfield
  • Kay Roseen of the Grace Lutheran Church in Teaneck
  • Gerry Schlask of Grace Lutheran Church in Teaneck
  • Susan Chien of OCM Grace Church in Ridgefield Park
  • Deacon Janie Oates-Garvin of New Hope Baptist Church in Hackensack
  • Deacon Lynchfield Dacosta Jones of Reformed Church of Oradell
  • Eumin Hong of the Reformed Church of Oradell

 

  • Tedesco Receives President’s Award from Bergen County Council of Churches
