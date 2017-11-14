Tedesco Receives President’s Award from Bergen County Council of Churches by

Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 05:52 PM EST

Wood-Ridge, N.J. – Last week, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco received the prestigious President’s Award from the Bergen County Council of Churches at their 45th annual Volunteer Recognition Awards and Benefit Dinner at The Fiesta banquet hall.

“It is an honor to receive the President’s Award from the Bergen County Council of Churches,” said County Executive Tedesco. “Bergen County is the only county in the state to have a Council of Churches, and that speaks volumes about the mission and history of this wonderful organization. I look forward to working alongside the Council of Churches in the years to come to help more residents across Bergen County receive the help and services they need to lead happy and productive lives.”

Bergen County is the only county in New Jersey to have a Council of Churches. Established in 1954, the Council serves more than 400 congregations across the county and meets monthly for ecumenical discussion, fellowship, and ongoing work to strengthen congregations and community relations. The Council works regularly with churches, pastors, educational institutions, nonprofits and governmental agencies to help build a better, stronger Bergen County through service.

Other honorees at the award ceremony held on November 6th include the following: