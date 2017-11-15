THINKKITCHEN NOW OPEN AT THE MILLS AT JERSEY GARDENS by

The Mills at Jersey Gardens, New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof, announced that its newest outlet store, Thinkkitchen, located on the upper level between the food court and Cohoes, has officially opened as of Monday, November 6.

The Thinkkitchen brand is unique, affordable and designed to reflect customers’ personalities and lifestyles. The Thinkkitchen mission is to offer merchandise that combines fashionable, innovative design, and excellent quality at a phenomenal price. The brand offers an engaging shopping experience in modern and compelling stores, featuring everything from serveware, barware, cookware, bakeware, dinnerware and kitchen tools. For more information, visit http://www.thinkkitchen.us.



Thinkkitchen (upper level, between the food court and Cohoes)

The Mills at Jersey Gardens

651 Kapkowski Rd.

Elizabeth, NJ 07201-4901

About The Mills at Jersey Gardens

The Mills at Jersey Gardens is New Jersey’s largest outlet and value retail center with over 200 stores under one roof. A shopper’s paradise, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is anchored by top outlets including Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Century 21, Marshall’s, and the best brand outlets including Michael Kors, Coach, Calvin Klein, Banana Republic, Nike, True Religion, Nautica, PUMA and Guess. The center also offers the largest Tommy Hilfiger in the US. With daily transportation from both the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Newark Liberty International Airport, the center is a great day-trip out of the hustle and bustle of New York City and features tax-free shopping on clothes and shoes. Enjoy great dining at Johnny Rockets, Chili’s, Applebee’s and its food court – voted one of the best in the state by NJ.com. Located at 651 Kapkowski Rd. in Elizabeth, The Mills at Jersey Gardens is easy to access off of exit 13A on Interstate 95. For more information, call (908) 354-5900 or visit www.simon.com/mall/the-mills-at-jersey-gardens. The Mills at Jersey Gardens may also be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JerseyGardens and on Twitter www.twitter.com/MillsatJersey.

