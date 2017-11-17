HX: The Hotel Experience Celebrates Inventive Manufacturers with 2017 TECHPitch and Editor’s Choice Awards in New York City by

Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 01:14 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NEW YORK, NY-November 15, 2017- HX: The Hotel Experience—Rooms to Restaurants, announced the winners of the Editor’s Choice Awards and TECHPitch during the November 12-13, 2017 show held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Five exhibitors received Editor’s Choice Awards recognizing best new products within the categories of food & beverage, foodservice equipment, guest amenities, hotel products and technology. From the five winners, the Kenneth F. Hine “Best of Show” Award also was selected.

The 2017 Editor’s Choice Awards winners are:

FOOD & BEVERAGE: Amenity Services (Tustin, CA) With its State of the Art sleek stainless design, easy and engaging digital display with over 80 drink options including Cappuccinos, Lattes, Mochaccinos, Coffee, Espresso, Tea and Hot Chocolate, the CafeXpress Touch uses soft pods which are plastic-free, 100% biodegradable and packaged in compostable material at a certified green plant.

FOODSERVICE EQUIPMENT: Vulcan (Louisville, KY) Low Water Energy (LWE) steamer is the only generator-based Energy Star steamer in its class. Exclusive smart steam control regulates steam production to minimize excess steam reducing energy usage by 50% and water consumption by 90% versus traditional units with no sacrifice in cook times.

GUEST AMENITIES: Publix Super Market (Lakeland, FL) Publix Delivery, powered by Instacart, gets the items your Guests want, in their hands, when they want them. A flexible, easy to use online service where Publix groceries are delivered to a Guest’s door within hours so they can start enjoying their vacation right away.

HOTEL PRODUCTS: AquaVault (Aventura, FL) FlexSafe is the secure solution that keeps your phone, wallet, money, and other essential items safe from would-be thieves. The FlexSafe is cut-resistant and includes RFID blocking material to help keep your digital assets secure. The integrally locking flap allows it to lock on almost any fixed object. It is also flexible and easily packable in even the smallest carry-on.

TECHNOLOGY: Media Carrier (New York, NY) Media Box brings digital versions of newspapers and magazines from publishing houses to the screens of all internet-enabled devices. The Media Box is web-based and contains publications from 44 countries in 29 languages. Thanks to electronic distribution, the latest editions are available instantly.

The Kenneth F. Hine “BEST OF SHOW” Award was presented to Media Carrier for Media Box.

Judges for the 22nd Editor’s Choice Awards were: Kris Burnett, Hospitality Upgrade; Christina Trauthwein, Hotel Business; Glen Hasek, Green Lodging News; and Beth Lorenzini, FER Magazine.

The 3rd annual TECHPitch winner was ALICE (New York, NY), it is a cloud-based platform that unifies your staff and guests to seamlessly handle any request—whether it's in-room dining or a broken AC unit. ALICE is a tool that empowers staff to be the best versions of themselves so they can be more efficient with their daily internal tasks and flawless in their guest service.

As winner of TECHpitch, ALICE will receive a free 10x10 booth at HX 2018.

TECHPitch allowed six finalists—all HX exhibitors—to showcase their unique products in a presentation with the winner chosen by a panel of judges made up of hospitality industry thought leaders: Valerie Ferguson – Director of Hotels & Resorts Experience Planning & Integration, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, Deanna Ting – Hospitality Editor, Skift and Vijay Dandapani – President & CEO Hotel Association of NYC.

For more information about HX, its competition winners, and the overall show, visit www.thehotelexperience.com

ABOUT HX

HX: The Hotel Experience is North America’s largest trade event for the hospitality industry, with some 400 exhibitors presenting a broad range of products and services that create a 360-degree impression of the guest experience. More than 10,000 industry professionals attend HX, including hotel owners, GMs and hospitality property executives from casinos and resorts, independent and branded hotels, management and purchasing companies, military base lodging and more.

ABOUT HMG

HMG is a privately held company serving the global hospitality and related industries and specializing in trade fairs, conferences and event management and development. Events in the HMG portfolio include: BDNY; BDwest; HX: The Hotel Experience (formerly IHMRS); Boutique Design Forums; Boutique 18; Senior Lifestyle Design Match; and the Gold Key Awards Gala, held each November in New York in conjunction with BDNY and HX.

Save the date for HX 2018 November 11-12, at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York.