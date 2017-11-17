Hackensack University Medical Center Recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review by

Friday, November 17 2017 @ 06:49 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

among 100 Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedic Programs

November 16, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review on its "100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs 2017" list.

“I want to congratulate our entire Orthopedics team on this significant achievement,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “This recognition is a tangible demonstration of their dedication to provide the highest quality, human-centered care.”

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, hospitals included on this list are national leaders in orthopedic care. Many are high volume centers for quality care, outcomes and innovation in musculoskeletal wellness. In addition to standout orthopedic care, the programs on this list feature top-notch research departments and tout well-respected surgeons in the field.

“We are delighted to receive this recognition,” said Michael A. Kelly, M.D., chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Hackensack University Medical Center. “It is a pleasure and privilege to collaborate with our exceptional team in service of our patients, their families and the wider community.”

The program, which was recently awarded an Advanced Disease Specific Certification in Total Joint Replacement by the Joint Commission and was the first hospital in New Jersey to achieve Disease Specific Certification for Hip Fracture care, consists of 80 orthopedists and places emphasis on minimizing the use of opioids in the care of patients.

In compiling the list, the Becker's team examined several rankings and ratings along with the program's reputation for innovation. Becker's Hospital Review has published a version of this list since 2011.

To view a complete list of 100 hospitals with great orthopedic programs - 2017, please visit:

https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/100-hospitals-and-health-systems-with-great-orthopedic-programs-2017.html

About Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county’s first hospital, it is now part of one of the largest networks in the state comprised of 28,000 team members and more than 6,000 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as the number one hospital in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospital rankings - maintaining its place atop the NJ rankings since the rating system was introduced. It was also named one of the top four New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker’s Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2017. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth, and received 23 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its fifth consecutive designation in 2014. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women’s and Children’s Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women’s Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center and listed on the Green Guide’s list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to The Northern Trust PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children’s Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.