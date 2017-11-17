Celebrate #GIVINGTUESDAY With Vantage Health System
(Dumont, New Jersey - November 16, 2017) November 28th is #GivingTuesday. It’s a global initiative that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. Millions of people have come together to support and champion the causes they believe in and the communities in which they live.
We hope Vantage Health System, your local community mental health organization, is on your list of charities! WHY? Because for 60 years we have been here in your community offering quality, affordable and accessible services, treating 3500 children, adolescents and adults with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges. And, we continue to need your help. Today is our invitation to you to STAY AT HOME AND HELP US CELEBRATE OUR 60TH ANNIVERSARY!
#GivingTuesday is the opening day of the giving season: a day for giving back and a reminder of the “reason for the season.” Every act of generosity counts, and each means even more when we give together. #GivingTuesday is a celebration of America’s greatest traditions: generosity, entrepreneurialism, community. Everyone has something to give. You can give time or expertise, monetary donations large or small. Please visit our website: www.vantagenj.org and give what you can!Your support can help save or change a life! Thank you for your support and best wishes for a safe and Happy Thanksgiving and Holiday Season.
About Vantage Health SystemVantage Health System is a private not for profit 501 (C) 3 charitable organization. In operation since 1957, Vantage is a system of community-based facilities and programs located in Bergen County, NJ. Vantage provides services to children, adolescents, adults and elders with mental health, addiction, developmental and eldercare challenges. No one is turned away due to lack of income. Vantage Health System offers a full range of clinical services. For access to care or more information, please call 201-567-0059 or visit our website: www.vantagenj.org
