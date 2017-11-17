Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, November 17 2017 @ 09:49 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Friday, November 17 2017 @ 09:49 AM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF RIDGEWOOD HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR, NOVEMBER 30, 2017

    Share

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The Woman’s Club of Ridgewood will hold its Holiday House Tour on Thursday, November 30th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The tour, which is a charity event, will feature unique homes located in Ridgewood and the surrounding communities, dressed up for the winter holidays.

The House Tour is the largest fundraiser hosted by the Woman’s Club of Ridgewood, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the community. The House Tour typically draws 400 – 800 attendees, and raises funds for charities serving women and children. Last year the Club awarded grants to 18 local charities including the Social Service Association of Ridgewood, SHARE, Camp Sunshine, Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, Sharing the Arts, and the YMCA Rainbows Program. This year’s Tour is sponsored by Janis Fuhrman of Terrie O’Connor Realtors.

House Tour tickets are $40 and can be purchased on the club’s website, www.ridgewoodwomansclub.com. Tickets may also be purchased at these locations on or after November 1st: The Woman’s Clubhouse, Mango Jam, Town & Country Apothecary, Backyard Living and Goffle Brook Farm. Day-of-tour tickets are $45 and are available at the convenient Clubhouse drive thru. For further information please visit www.ridgewoodwomansclub.com, or call 201-444-5705.

Share It!

Story Options

  • THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF RIDGEWOOD HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR, NOVEMBER 30, 2017
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost