THE WOMAN’S CLUB OF RIDGEWOOD HOLIDAY HOUSE TOUR, NOVEMBER 30, 2017 by

Friday, November 17 2017 @ 07:55 AM EST

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The Woman’s Club of Ridgewood will hold its Holiday House Tour on Thursday, November 30th from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The tour, which is a charity event, will feature unique homes located in Ridgewood and the surrounding communities, dressed up for the winter holidays.

The House Tour is the largest fundraiser hosted by the Woman’s Club of Ridgewood, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the community. The House Tour typically draws 400 – 800 attendees, and raises funds for charities serving women and children. Last year the Club awarded grants to 18 local charities including the Social Service Association of Ridgewood, SHARE, Camp Sunshine, Emmanuel Cancer Foundation, Sharing the Arts, and the YMCA Rainbows Program. This year’s Tour is sponsored by Janis Fuhrman of Terrie O’Connor Realtors.

House Tour tickets are $40 and can be purchased on the club’s website, www.ridgewoodwomansclub.com. Tickets may also be purchased at these locations on or after November 1st: The Woman’s Clubhouse, Mango Jam, Town & Country Apothecary, Backyard Living and Goffle Brook Farm. Day-of-tour tickets are $45 and are available at the convenient Clubhouse drive thru. For further information please visit www.ridgewoodwomansclub.com, or call 201-444-5705.