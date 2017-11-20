Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Monday, November 20 2017 @ 02:32 PM EST
Monday, November 20 2017 @ 02:32 PM EST
Beyond the Walls of The House of Bernarda Alba!

A Presentation at Dwight Morrow High School, Englewood, December 9, 7:00 PM.
By Linda Gould Levine
All lovers of Spanish are invited to a new production of Federico García Lorca’s riveting tragedy, La casa de Bernarda Alba. Situated in rural Spain in the 1930s, Lorca’s play transcends time and space and deals with the repression a tyrannical mother exercises over her five daughters. Come watch the tragedy unfold as Bernarda’s daughters try to rebel against their mother and express their desire for love and freedom. Can she silence their passion and prevail or will she lose control?Producer/director Linda Gould Levine, Professor Emerita of Spanish at Montclair State University, has assembled a talented cast and crew for this production. They bring great humor and passion to Lorca’s tragedy. The characters in Levine’s new version are not only the original ones from Lorca’s play. She has added characters from Lorca’s other plays as well as the playwright himself, creating a chorus of voices- earthy, poetic, humorous, and sad-- who witness the impending tragedy.

Assistant directors are Reyther Ortega and Joseph L. González. Cast members include Jenny Hernández. Luis Guillermo Zea, Feli Blasco, Magaly Novoa, Elizabeth Pérez-Diner, Lilly Olivares, Yaima Centeno, Gloria Diez, Beatriz Delgado, María Kapadia, Germán Cardona, Aurora Hermo, Reyther Ortega, Inma Serrano, Noelia Camargo, Sarah Serne-Diez, and pianist Nicole D’Angelo.

The play will be performed on Saturday, December 9, at 7:00 PM at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. It will be performed in Spanish. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. This event is sponsored by the Department of World Languages, Dwight Morrow High School; EPSD Latino Heritage Committee; and Department of Spanish and Latino Studies, Montclair State University. For more information, contact Linda Gould Levine, [email protected]

