Winter Wonderland In Paramus Sunday December 3rd by

Tuesday, November 21 2017 @ 07:24 AM EST

Posted in News & Views

A tradition in Paramus, the Winter Wonderland and Tree Lighting ceremony will take place on Sunday December 3rd from 1 PM to 5 PM at the Paramus Borough Hall grounds. Thanks to the efforts of former Councilman Dennis Arslanian, everything at the Winter Wonderland will be free and at no cost to the Borough of Paramus. This valued member of the Paramus Sunrise Rotary Club has been busy for months approaching local businesses and organizations to get them to sponsor free rides, games, food and decorations.

Free food will be offered from local restaurants and businesses and organizations will man booths and carnival games. Carnival rides will be set up and Paramus residents are invited to have their children enjoy them. Of course, Santa will be on hand and available for picture taking with the young ones.

A tree lighting ceremony will take place at 5 PM, Santa will be available until 4:30 PM and the Paramus High School Choir will perform at 4:30 PM. Patrons will park at the Paramus High School and will be able to take advantage of the free shuttle transportation.