MAYOR FRANK HUTTLE III ANNOUNCES TREE LIGHTING ON DECEMBER 2

Tuesday, November 21 2017 @ 01:11 PM EST

(ENGLEWOOD, NEW JERSEY – November 20, 2017) – Mayor Frank Huttle III is hosting the 8th Annual Englewood Tree Lighting. The program will take place in front of City Hall at 7pm and will feature a visit from Santa and his Elf and performances by St. Paul’s Choir School, The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC and Dwight Morrow High School and the [email protected] Tri-M Music Honor Society. The Mayor also continues the tradition of inviting 160 youth to the performance of The Nutcracker. There will be hot chocolate from Starbucks and cupcakes from Cupcakes by Carousel.

Mayor Huttle said “It is an honor to once again participate in the Englewood Tree Lighting and share this great tradition with residents and the general public”. As an added bonus for the Holiday Season and to encourage people to shop downtown Englewood, there will be free metered parking from Saturday, December 9 thru Saturday, December 30.

