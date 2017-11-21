Mingle and Jingle with Opera at Florham in Celebration of Holidays on December 3rd by

(MADISON, NJ) - Opera at Florham continues to celebrate its 35th Anniversary season with its Holiday Program “Mingle and Jingle” at Lenfell Hall, The Mansion, Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey on Sunday December 3rd at 2 pm.

This year the Chorus of Fairleigh Dickinson University, Madison, will join Opera at Florham’s singers: Theron Cromer, tenor, and Daniela Di Pasquale, soprano, accompanied by Mary Pinto, noted vocal coach. It will be an afternoon of traditional holiday music and song concluding with a sing-along with the audience.

The venue, Lenfell Hall (located in Hennessy Hall), was the drawing room of the Vanderbilt-Twombly family’s gilded-age estate when they lived in the 100-room mansion. Lenfell Hall is handicap accessible and free van shuttle service from parking lots will be available to our attendees.

The FDU Chorus will render all three numbers in a cappella arrangements of “Angels We Have Heard on High” (Robert Shaw), “Shabbat Shalom” (Allen Cohen), and “He’s Gone Away” (Edmund Najera), under the baton of Director of Music Program, Dr. Allen Cohen, Professor of Music.

Theron Cromer and Daniela Di Pasquale will offer a selection of traditional carols, religious and other beautiful holiday duets with holiday medleys. Members of the audience will be invited to the stage to mingle with Theron and Daniela by joining them in singing some carols. The second half will include Mary playing some jazz themed- holiday music and ending in a singalong with the audience.



For the past 2 years Lyric soprano, Daniela Di Pasquale, has been performing in concerts as a special guest vocalist with two-time Emmy nominated tenor, Alfio. Recent concerts and opera events include “Magic and Mayhem” with The Cantanti Project; Lighthouse Opera Company as Zerlina in Don Giovanni; Summer Scenes Program as Despina in Così fan tutte; and Virtu in L’incoronazione di Poppea with the NYC Lyric Opera. Ms. Di Pasquale studied at the Eastman School of Music and received a Bachelor of Music Degree with a concentration in Vocal Performance at Montclair State University.

Theron Cromer, tenor, a recent graduate of the Voice Performance program at Montclair State has performed in various operas there including the title role in Albert Herring, Dialogues of the Carmelites, Il Cambiale di Matrimonio and as a graduate, the lead role in Donizetti's, Il Giovedi Grasso. Theron has also performed with the Opera Theater of Montclair as Abdallo in Verdi's Nabucco and Pedrillo in Mozart's "Die Entfurhrung aus dem Serail" This past summer, Theron traveled to Fiera di Primiero, Italy to perform the role of Don Ottavio in Music Academy International's production of Don Giovanni conducted by David Jackson of the Met Opera.

Mary Pinto, an acclaimed accompanist and vocal coach has worked with international opera singers and major American opera companies for the past 25 years. She maintains a private coaching studio in her New Jersey home and in New York City. She is an accompanist on the faculty of Montclair State University since 2007, playing for lessons, giving private coaching, and preparing students for opera productions. She has played for New Jersey State Opera and Light Opera New Jersey. Since 2014, she has acted as the Vice President and Assistant Music Director for Opera at Florham. In March 2018 she will be the official accompanist for the Deborah Voigt International Competition in Vero Beach Opera. In 2012 she had the pleasure in coaching Ms. Voigt, in preparation of her three Brünhilde roles for the Met's new production of Wagner's Ring Cycle.

Funding has been made possible in part by funds from Morris Arts Council through the New Jersey State Council of The Arts Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for this event are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $5 Students and $20 for groups over 10.

Children under 12 yrs of age accompanied by an adult are admitted free. Make check payable to Opera at Florham, P.O. Box 343, Convent Station, NJ 07961. Telephone (973)-443-8620 or purchase tickets online at www.OperaatFlorham.org.