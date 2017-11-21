Smart TV to be raffled off to a lucky Community Blood Services donor
All donors from Nov. 22-26 will be entered to win a Vizio HDTV
MONTVALE, NJ (November 20, 2017) -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Community Blood Services (CBS) is raffling off a Vizio 32” LED HDTV. One donor who gives blood at an open blood drive held by CBS (full list can be found here), or at the fixed sites in Lincoln Park, Montvale, Paramus, and Parsippany from November 22 to 26 will win the TV.
“As we begin the season of giving, we are trying to encourage as many people as we can to donate blood,” said says Robert Kessler, Community Blood Services’ recruitment director. “What better way to kick off the holiday season than giving away a free TV.”
To schedule an appointment, please visit https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/centers. Eligibility to donate blood requires the donor to be in good health, at least 16 years of age, and 110 pounds. To prepare, donors should have a moderate meal prior to donating and bring their identification to the appointment. Minors must have proof of birthdate, as well as a parental consent form (available at www.communitybloodservices.com).
Additional information about donating blood is available by calling Community Blood Services toll-free, at 201- 251-3703, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org .
Community Blood Services, a not-for- profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership with us to help save lives.
In 2015, Community Blood Services became part of Blood Systems Inc. (BSI) – one of the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations – headquartered in Scottsdale. Founded in 1943, Blood Systems’ blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Blood Systems also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.
