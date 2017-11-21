Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, November 21 2017 @ 04:06 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, November 21 2017 @ 04:06 PM EST
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Smart TV to be raffled off to a lucky Community Blood Services donor

    Share

All donors from Nov. 22-26 will be entered to win a Vizio HDTV

MONTVALE, NJ (November 20, 2017) -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Community Blood Services (CBS) is raffling off a Vizio 32” LED HDTV. One donor who gives blood at an open blood drive held by CBS (full list can be found here), or at the fixed sites in Lincoln Park, Montvale, Paramus, and Parsippany from November 22 to 26 will win the TV.

“As we begin the season of giving, we are trying to encourage as many people as we can to donate blood,” said says Robert Kessler, Community Blood Services’ recruitment director. “What better way to kick off the holiday season than giving away a free TV.”

To schedule an appointment, please visit https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/centers. Eligibility to donate blood requires the donor to be in good health, at least 16 years of age, and 110 pounds. To prepare, donors should have a moderate meal prior to donating and bring their identification to the appointment. Minors must have proof of birthdate, as well as a parental consent form (available at www.communitybloodservices.com).

Additional information about donating blood is available by calling Community Blood Services toll-free, at 201- 251-3703, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org .
 

About Community Blood Services
Community Blood Services, a not-for- profit organization that supplies blood and blood products to hospitals in the NJ/NY region, has been devoted to serving the community’s transfusion medicine needs since 1953. Donations of blood and blood products, umbilical cord blood, stem cells, and bone marrow help to join individuals, organizations, businesses, and entire communities together in partnership with us to help save lives.
In 2015, Community Blood Services became part of Blood Systems Inc. (BSI) – one of the nation’s oldest and largest transfusion medical organizations – headquartered in Scottsdale. Founded in 1943, Blood Systems’ blood centers division serves some 700 hospitals across the United States. A founding member of America’s Blood Centers and the AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks), Blood Systems also operates biological products distribution services, a quality consulting group, and a world-renowned transfusion medicine research institute. It also is a partner in the operation of high-volume donor testing laboratories.

Share It!

Story Options

  • Smart TV to be raffled off to a lucky Community Blood Services donor
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost