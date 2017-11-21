Smart TV to be raffled off to a lucky Community Blood Services donor by

Tuesday, November 21 2017 @ 03:47 PM EST

All donors from Nov. 22-26 will be entered to win a Vizio HDTV

MONTVALE, NJ (November 20, 2017) -- In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Community Blood Services (CBS) is raffling off a Vizio 32” LED HDTV. One donor who gives blood at an open blood drive held by CBS (full list can be found here), or at the fixed sites in Lincoln Park, Montvale, Paramus, and Parsippany from November 22 to 26 will win the TV.

“As we begin the season of giving, we are trying to encourage as many people as we can to donate blood,” said says Robert Kessler, Community Blood Services’ recruitment director. “What better way to kick off the holiday season than giving away a free TV.”

To schedule an appointment, please visit https://donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/centers. Eligibility to donate blood requires the donor to be in good health, at least 16 years of age, and 110 pounds. To prepare, donors should have a moderate meal prior to donating and bring their identification to the appointment. Minors must have proof of birthdate, as well as a parental consent form (available at www.communitybloodservices.com).

Additional information about donating blood is available by calling Community Blood Services toll-free, at 201- 251-3703, or by visiting www.communitybloodservices.org .

