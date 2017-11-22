NY WATERWAY MIRACLE ON THE HUDSON CAPTAINRESCUES MAN FROM HUDSON by

Tuesday, November 21 2017 @ 04:55 PM EST

Posted in News & Views

NY Waterway ferry Capt. Vincent Lombardi, who rescued 56 people in the Miracle on the Hudson and played himself in the movie Sully, supervised his ferry crew as they rescued a man as he was trying to jump into the Hudson River off Battery Park City at 3:30 p.m. today.

Capt. Lombardi and Deckhands Terrence Brown and Edwin Laboy were on the ferry Sen. Frank Lautenberg coming from the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Ferry Terminal when they spotted a man in the water.

“I saw the man jump over the seawall. He was hanging on with one hand. Just as he let go, Deckhands Edwin Laboy and Terrence Brown grabbed him and pulled him onto the bow,” Lombardi said. “The deckhands did a great job keeping the man from hurting himself and speaking to him calmly. They really deserve all the credit.”

The man was taken to the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Ferry Terminal and turned over to the New York Police Department and Emergency Medical Services.

In the last 31 years, NY Waterway ferry crews have rescued more than 250 people from area waters, including 143 people from Flight 1549 in the Miracle on the Hudson, January 15, 2009, the most successful marine rescue in aviation history. Capt. Lombardi and his crew on the Thomas Jefferson were the first to respond to Flight 1549 and rescued 56 people from the wing of the plane as Lombardi notified other NY Waterway ferries, police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

