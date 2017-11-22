Bergman Real Estate Group Inks Long-Term Leases 5,300 SF by

Tuesday, November 21 2017

News & Views

Bergman Real Estate Group Inks Long-Term Lease with Drosos Lorenzo & Associates, PC Accounting firm expands to 5,300 SF at 1 Kalisa Way, Paramus, NJ

WOODBRIDGE, NJ October 19, 2017 – Bergman Real Estate Group, a privately owned real estate investment firm that owns and manages office properties throughout New Jersey, today announced that Drosos Lorenzo & Associates, PC has signed a 5,300 square foot lease at Kalisa Park in Paramus.

1 Kalisa Way is an 80,000-square-foot, four-story office building in Paramus, New Jersey. The building is owned and managed by Bergman Real Estate Group.

Isabel Freire, Assistant Director of Leasing and Marketing, Bergman Real Estate Group represented the owner on the transaction.

“The initial decision to relocate was a result of our current location hindering our ability to grow as a firm,” said Angelo Drosos, the founding partner of the accounting firm. “While lack of growth is what initiated our search for a new space, the appeal and desirability of 1 Kalisa Way, is what brought us to the building”.

The property features a recently-renovated atrium lobby, partially-covered reserved parking, 24-hour key card access and energy-efficient lighting throughout. Tenants have access to an on-site building manager and professional local ownership and management. The building earned EnergyStar certification from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“We are delighted to welcome Drosos Lorenzo & Associates to 1 Kalisa Way, ” said Isabel Freire. “This location provides the room they need to expand as their client base and workforce grows.”

Drosos Lorenzo & Associates’ new home offers immediate access to all major arteries in northern New Jersey and New York City. Kalisa Park is located directly off major Bergen County thoroughfare Route 17 and close to Route 4, Garden State Parkway, I-80, and is just minutes from the George Washington Bridge and New York City. Adjacent to the Paramus Park Mall and Home Depot, 1 Kalisa Way is convenient to restaurants, shopping, banking and other retail services.

“Office buildings are all about location, location, location, and Kalisa Park is no exception,” said Michael Bergman, President and CEO of Bergman Real Estate Group. “This is one of the best Bergen County locations in the market for any growing company.”

For more information about leasing opportunities at 1 Kalisa Way and other properties owned and managed by Bergman Real Estate Group, visit www.bergmanrealty.com.

About Bergman Real Estate Group